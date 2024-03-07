Solana (SOL) Price Surges 6% as DEX Trading Volume Hits New High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) has witnessed a significant surge in its price alongside an unparalleled increase in decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume. Detailed statistics from DeFiLlama highlight that from March 3 to March 6, Solana's DEX trading volume consistently surpassed the $2 billion mark, reaching a staggering $2.85 billion on March 5, a record-setting figure for single-day trading volume.

This remarkable trend continued throughout the week, with the total weekly volume skyrocketing to $14.966 billion, marking an increase of 152.63%. This surge in trading activity reflects growing interest and confidence among traders and investors in the Solana ecosystem.

The increase in DEX trading volume has had a direct impact on the Solana network, leading to congestion due to the heightened activity of on-chain transactions. This congestion underscores the network's current challenges but also highlights the increasing usage and demand for Solana's fast and low-cost transaction capabilities.

Solana price on move

In tandem with the surge in trading volume, Solana's market price has shown bullish trends. The crypto is currently trading at $141.23, witnessing an impressive 6.83% increase in the last 24 hours and an even more remarkable 46.89% rise over the past 30 days. This price movement signals a strong bullish sentiment on the market, reinforcing Solana's position as a leading cryptocurrency in the digital asset space.

Further strengthening this bullish outlook, data from Coinglass indicates that the open interest in Solana has risen by 13.63%, currently standing at $2.31 billion. This increase in open interest, alongside the surge in trading volume and price, suggests that investors are not only optimistic about the future prospects of Solana but are also actively participating in its market activities.