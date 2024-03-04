Solana Trader Makes Over $4 Million With Dogwifhat (WIF): Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A Solana (SOL) trader is making waves on the crypto market with his strategic moves with Dogwifhat (WIF). The crypto market has been rallying since last week, and meme coins have been among the gainers. While coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have surged massively, Solana-based memecoin Dogwifhat has also garnered investors' interest.

Taking advantage of this market momentum, a Solana trader has managed to generate substantial profits with WIF. As reported by blockchain data tracker Lookonchain today, this trader spent only 5.288 SOL, equivalent to $310 at that time, to buy 2.58 million WIF tokens on Nov. 26, 2023.

The trader who spent only 5.288 $SOL($310) to buy 2.58M $WIF ($4.1M currently) started to sell $WIF for profits at the highest price.



He sold 750K $WIF for 9,363 $SOL($1.21M) at $1.61, with 1.83M $WIF ($2.91M) left.



As Dogwifhat skyrocketed in the past few days, the trader started selling his WIF holding for profits. Lookonchain reported that the Solana trader sold around 750K WIF coins at the price level of $1.61. The trader sold these coins for 9,363 SOL, valued at a whopping $1.21 million.

Despite this selling, the trader still holds 1.83 million WIF tokens, currently valued at around $2.91 million. According to Lookonchain, the Solana trader has made a total profit of a whopping $4.12 million, which translates roughly to a 13,307x gain on the initial investment of $310.

Dogwifhat rides meme coin wave

As previously mentioned, the meme coin market has been rallying with substantial price gains. According to data from CoinGecko, the meme coin market cap currently stands at $54.8 billion, a 20.8% increase in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the 24-hour trading volume has also surged, currently standing at $17.24 billion.

Riding on this wave, Dogwifhat has managed to generate substantial gains. As of this writing, the WIF price is $1.84, which is up 13.22% in the last 24 hours. Notably, the price is up a whopping 727.98% in the last 30 days, highlighting the astronomical price surge of the Solana-based meme coin .