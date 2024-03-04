Advertisement
AD

Solana Trader Makes Over $4 Million With Dogwifhat (WIF): Details

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Solana trader generates over $4 million in profit with strategic moves with Dogwifhat (WIF)
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 10:46
Solana Trader Makes Over $4 Million With Dogwifhat (WIF): Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A Solana (SOL) trader is making waves on the crypto market with his strategic moves with Dogwifhat (WIF). The crypto market has been rallying since last week, and meme coins have been among the gainers. While coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have surged massively, Solana-based memecoin Dogwifhat has also garnered investors' interest.

Advertisement

Taking advantage of this market momentum, a Solana trader has managed to generate substantial profits with WIF. As reported by blockchain data tracker Lookonchain today, this trader spent only 5.288 SOL, equivalent to $310 at that time, to buy 2.58 million WIF tokens on Nov. 26, 2023.

As Dogwifhat skyrocketed in the past few days, the trader started selling his WIF holding for profits. Lookonchain reported that the Solana trader sold around 750K WIF coins at the price level of $1.61. The trader sold these coins for 9,363 SOL, valued at a whopping $1.21 million.

Despite this selling, the trader still holds 1.83 million WIF tokens, currently valued at around $2.91 million. According to Lookonchain, the Solana trader has made a total profit of a whopping $4.12 million, which translates roughly to a 13,307x gain on the initial investment of $310.

Dogwifhat rides meme coin wave

As previously mentioned, the meme coin market has been rallying with substantial price gains. According to data from CoinGecko, the meme coin market cap currently stands at $54.8 billion, a 20.8% increase in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the 24-hour trading volume has also surged, currently standing at $17.24 billion.

Riding on this wave, Dogwifhat has managed to generate substantial gains. As of this writing, the WIF price is $1.84, which is up 13.22% in the last 24 hours. Notably, the price is up a whopping 727.98% in the last 30 days, highlighting the astronomical price surge of the Solana-based meme coin.

Meanwhile, data from CoinGlass reveals that WIF has witnessed a remarkable surge of 10.95% in Open Interest in the last 24 hours. With the total Open Interest currently standing at $247.75 million, it reveals how traders have become bullish for WIF and how money has been entering the market. Overall, the Dogwifhat price is getting a major push from traders, and it appears that this bullish sentiment will prevail.

#Dogwifhat WIF #Solana News
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Ripple CTO Infuses SEC Discussion With Tesla Twist
2024/03/04 10:42
Ripple CTO Infuses SEC Discussion With Tesla Twist
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Jumps 33% as Millions of Tokens Set Ablaze
2024/03/04 10:42
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Jumps 33% as Millions of Tokens Set Ablaze
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Skyrocketed to $65,000, Will ATH Emerge Soon?
2024/03/04 10:42
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Skyrocketed to $65,000, Will ATH Emerge Soon?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

SunContract Unveils “The Personal Power Plant”, The World’s First NFT Marketplace for Real World Solar Panels at Crypto Expo Europe 2024
Prague Gaming & TECH Summit To Rock Networking with Electrifying Endorphina Club Party
CFO StraTech 2024 Mumbai: Unveiling the Future of Financial Leadership [Mumbai, March 6, 2024]
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana Trader Makes Over $4 Million With Dogwifhat (WIF): Details
Ripple CTO Infuses SEC Discussion With Tesla Twist
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Jumps 33% as Millions of Tokens Set Ablaze
Show all