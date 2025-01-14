Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Dogecoin Outperforms XRP, SOL and ADA Amid Price Rebound

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin now best performing altcoin in top 10 as price rebounds
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 16:35
    A
    A
    A
    Dogecoin Outperforms XRP, SOL and ADA Amid Price Rebound
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the broader cryptocurrency market registers an altcoin rally, Dogecoin (DOGE) has taken a staggering lead. The meme coin has soared past other notable assets like XRP, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), which have all recorded impressive price upticks in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin leads altcoin pack

    As of this writing, the DOGE price was changing hands at $0.3494, representing a 10.04% increase. Investors’ interest has continued to grow, as shown by trading volume, which soared 45% to $3.68 billion. DOGE climbed from a low of $0.3114 to post its current price performance amid a market rally.

    Article image
    Dogecoin 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder’s Bitcoin Crash Tweet Sparks Hot Discussion
    Mon, 01/13/2025 - 15:23
    Dogecoin Founder’s Bitcoin Crash Tweet Sparks Hot Discussion
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Traders on Binance might have triggered the current price rally as they bet long on DOGE, as earlier reported by U.Today. Over 81% of the traders on the exchange were optimistic about a price rally, and it is currently playing out.

    XRP also posted gains, but they were slightly lower than DOGE. XRP had an 8.15% price increase to $2.56. XRP’s trading volume grew by 12% to $8.78 billion. This signals a departure from the price fluctuation that XRP has witnessed in the past 30 days, where it has struggled to breach the $2.40 level.

    Investors hope XRP, buoyed by the RLUSD stablecoin's expansion and performance, might support it in retesting higher levels. Already, key XRP metrics hint at the token rallying to the $3 level as long as bullish sentiment persists. 

    Markers of this bullish trajectory include an increasing number of new accounts and soaring transactions.

    Cardano pushes toward psychological milestone

    Solana’s price in the last 24 hours rose by 6.90% to $187.91. SOL’s market volume also grew to $4.16 billion, representing a 20.5% increase. This price performance remains significant, considering Whale Alert spotted 149,999 SOL being moved from an unknown wallet to Binance recently.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Announces 1,440 Bitcoin Weekly Gains for MSTR Holders
    Tue, 01/14/2025 - 15:26
    Michael Saylor Announces 1,440 Bitcoin Weekly Gains for MSTR Holders
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    At the time, the transaction triggered sell pressure on a segment of market participants. However, it has not impacted SOL enough to prevent an upward rally, as is visible now.

    Cardano also pushed toward its psychological $1 level, with a 7.49% increase in price to $0.9711. It has also registered a trading volume of $1.29 billion up 15.53%.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 16:28
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Best Performer in Top 25 Today: Details
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 16:21
    Whale Alert: 2,997 BTC Scooped up by This Key Holder Class
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    KK MINER Offers New Opportunities for Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience
    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Outperforms XRP, SOL and ADA Amid Price Rebound
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Best Performer in Top 25 Today: Details
    Whale Alert: 2,997 BTC Scooped up by This Key Holder Class
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD