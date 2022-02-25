SmartChem (SMAC) Token Goes Live to Disrupt Chemical Industry: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Since 2016-2017, a plethora of projects attempted to integrate cryptocurrency tokens and other digital assets into systems focused on “real-world” goals. Today, in the epoch of DeFis and NFTs, Intelligent Fluids GmbH is introducing SmartChem (SMAC) tokens on its journey toward a safe, healthy and sustainable world.

SMAC token supercharges progress toward green chemistry

Issued on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain as an ERC-20 token, SMAC should be considered a utility token and fundraising instrument of SmartChem , a young German DeepTech company focused on the production and distribution of new-gen cleaning fluids for industrial applications.

Unique properties of the fluid make it possible for:⤵️



✅ Cleaning of Dirts - Residues - Stains

✅ Degreasing of Oils - Fatty Layers

✅ Stripping of Varnishes - Lacquers - Colors - Paints - Inks

✅ Removal of Adhesives - Glues - Resins



The patented technology of Intelligent Fluids (“micro-earthquake”) allows its developers to introduce a high-performance portfolio of agents for separating materials. All products by Intelligent Fluids GmbH are dermatologically approved and pH-neutral, non-inflammable, biodegradable. For the first time in history high performance and sustainability are not any more contradictory.

By leveraging cutting-edge manufacturing technology, intelligent fluids reduce resource consumption by up to 65%, reduce energy cost by around 50% and reduce CO2 emissions by minimum 50%. At its core, the magnificent effects of its instruments can be attributed to replacing harmful “chemical” etching with smart “physical cleaning.” The technology boasts unparalleled distribution of molecules (“entropy“) and the urge for fast conglomeration (“Ostwald ripening“).

Intelligent Fluids’ products can be used for the most difficult tasks, i.e., cleaning dirt, degreasing oils, stripping varnishes, removing adhesives and glues and so on.

Being primarily a utility token, SmartChem (SMAC) can be used by industrial market players to purchase the entire set of Intelligent Fluids’ products through a purpose-made platform. The platform also makes its clients participate in a community donation pool for NGOs in its CSR-program.

One token, many goals, many advantages

The first ‘AllinONE Impact token’ combines tradeability with sustainability, NGOs support and a unique real-world fallback-option. The token has a built-in stability mechanism: it can be redeemed with Intelligent Fluids’ products even if the SMAC price decreases rapidly. As such, by purchasing the token, buyers can “book” premium prices for Intelligent Fluids’ entire ecosystem of liquids for an unlimited time.

SMAC holders can also enjoy a discount on selected products. In 2022,the discount is at its highest level, i.e. at 30%. Then each year the discount will be reduced.

As per the estimations of its team, SMAC supports SmartChem in addressing global United Nations sustainability goals. As covered by U.Today, earlier, Cardano’s IOHK and Partisia Blockchain released blockchain-based instruments to achieve these goals.

SMAC’s design allows it to support 10 out of 17 UN sustainability goals, including the following workloads: good health and wellbeing, clean water and sanitation, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land and partnerships for these goals.

Also, as a highly liquid Ethereum-based token, SMAC is transferable across all centralized and decentralized wallets that support the Ethereum (ETH) network and its tokens. As such, people can donate SMAC to environmental nonprofits, supporting charity organizations in a novel, efficient and transparent way.

SMAC now available on heavyweight CEXes and DEXes

Right now, the project is going through the public phase of its tokensale. The SmartChem team released a total of 150 million SMAC tokens; 120 million of them will be liquid supply.

As of February 2022, the token is available at a price of $0.10.

The token is available on Azbit and Stex, mainstream centralized crypto exchanges, in a pair with USD Tether, the largest stablecoin. Also, supporters of ultimate decentralization can purchase it with Ethers on Uniswap v3, the most popular DEX in the world.