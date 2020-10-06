IOHK to Fund Cardano-Based Projects for Reaching UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

News
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 19:15
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano developer IOHK launches a hackathon challenge together with the United Nations
IOHK to Fund Cardano-Based Projects for Reaching UN’s Sustainable Development Goals
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the technology firm behind the Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency, has joined forces with the United Nations (UN) to launch a hackathon challenge, according to its Oct. 6 blog post.      

It has set up a $10,000 fund to sponsor those Cardano-based projects that would make the UN’s sustainable development goals more approachable.   

A more ambitious 15-year-push  

Established back in 1945, the UN is on the verge of celebrating its 75th anniversary later this October.       

Back in September 2015, the world’s largest humanitarian announced its new agenda for sustainable development.

It contains 17 main targets that include tackling poverty, hunger, avoiding wasting water, fixing gender inequality and providing education. 

The previous 15-year agenda that was signed by world leaders back in September 2000 produced some impressive results, reducing the number of people that live in extreme poverty by over 1 bln individuals.

Related Cardano (ADA) Distributes Staking Rewards, Advances Level of Decentralization: Details
Related
Cardano (ADA) Distributes Staking Rewards, Advances Level of Decentralization: Details

$10,000 worth of ADA up for grabs 

In order to incentivize participants, IOHK is offering $10,000 worth of ADA to developers.

Only those projects that are written in Marlowe, a new language for developing financial instruments on the Cardano blockchain, can qualify for the hackathon. They will be judged by their technical merit as well as their social impact:

The winning ideas will be able to seek the advice of experts from both the UN and IOHK to ensure that they are implemented in the most impactful way.

IOHK is accepting new submissions until Oct. 19. All winners will be announced on Oct. 24, the day the UN was created.

#Cardano News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Ethereum (ETH) Hashrate Hits New All-Time High Over 250 Th/s Ethereum (ETH) Hashrate Hits New All-Time High Over 250 Th/s
News
4 hours ago

Ethereum (ETH) Hashrate Hits New All-Time High Over 250 Th/s
Vladislav Sopov
XBT/USD Open Interest on BitMEX Is Stabilizing After 20% Drop: Skew Data XBT/USD Open Interest on BitMEX Is Stabilizing After 20% Drop: Skew Data
News
3 days ago

XBT/USD Open Interest on BitMEX Is Stabilizing After 20% Drop: Skew Data
Yuri Molchan
Ethereum (ETH) Median Gas Usage Hits 2-Year High: Analysis Ethereum (ETH) Median Gas Usage Hits 2-Year High: Analysis
News
1 day ago

Ethereum (ETH) Median Gas Usage Hits 2-Year High: Analysis
Yuri Molchan