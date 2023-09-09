Shibarium Transactions Exceed 1.5 Million, While Almost 100 Million SHIB Gets Burned

While Shibarium continues to take new highs, SHIB army has increased daily burn rate today

According to the Shibariumscan explorer, over the past few days, the number of transactions on the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has jumped to a new high.

In the meantime, the SHIB burn rate has also jumped, leaving behind several consecutive days this week when it was either feeble greenish or sank in the red zone.

Shibarium hits new milestone

Shibarium Layer-2 solution built by Shiba Inu devs on Ethereum has reached a new major high as its total count of daily transactions has surged to 1,566,155 within the last few days.

The number of blocks that have been mined totals 539,663, per Shibariumscan. The amount of connected wallet addresses has not been showing such prompt growth and so far remains on the 1,125,110 level.

Shiba Inu burn rate on rise

Shibburn tracking service has reported that over the span of the past 24 hours, the burn rate of Shiba Inu coins spiked by a significant 224.31% with the help of 14 transactions.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 79,362,548 $SHIB tokens burned and 14 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. pic.twitter.com/ja9NOnOCwE — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 9, 2023

The largest chunks of SHIB meme coins that have been burned carried 20,514,086 SHIB, 14,447,005 SHIB and 10,487,173 SHIB.

On Friday, the burn rate percentage went up merely as high as 65%, while during the two previous days it remained in the red area due to poor SHIB burns made by the Shiba Inu community.