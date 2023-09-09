Shibarium Transactions Exceed 1.5 Million, While Almost 100 Million SHIB Gets Burned

Sat, 09/09/2023 - 11:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
While Shibarium continues to take new highs, SHIB army has increased daily burn rate today
Shibarium Transactions Exceed 1.5 Million, While Almost 100 Million SHIB Gets Burned
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the Shibariumscan explorer, over the past few days, the number of transactions on the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has jumped to a new high.

In the meantime, the SHIB burn rate has also jumped, leaving behind several consecutive days this week when it was either feeble greenish or sank in the red zone.

Shibarium hits new milestone

Shibarium Layer-2 solution built by Shiba Inu devs on Ethereum has reached a new major high as its total count of daily transactions has surged to 1,566,155 within the last few days.

The number of blocks that have been mined totals 539,663, per Shibariumscan. The amount of connected wallet addresses has not been showing such prompt growth and so far remains on the 1,125,110 level.

Related
Shibarium's Primary Objective Revealed by SHIB Team Member

Shiba Inu burn rate on rise

Shibburn tracking service has reported that over the span of the past 24 hours, the burn rate of Shiba Inu coins spiked by a significant 224.31% with the help of 14 transactions.

The largest chunks of SHIB meme coins that have been burned carried 20,514,086 SHIB, 14,447,005 SHIB and 10,487,173 SHIB.

On Friday, the burn rate percentage went up merely as high as 65%, while during the two previous days it remained in the red area due to poor SHIB burns made by the Shiba Inu community.

#Shibarium #Token Burn #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Stellar (XLM) Is Up 8%, and This Could Be Why
09/09/2023 - 10:36
Stellar (XLM) Is Up 8%, and This Could Be Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Creator Unveils 'New Thing' About Sam Bankman-Fried
09/09/2023 - 10:15
DOGE Creator Unveils 'New Thing' About Sam Bankman-Fried
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shibarium's Primary Objective Revealed by SHIB Team Member
09/09/2023 - 08:42
Shibarium's Primary Objective Revealed by SHIB Team Member
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan