Shibarium’s Primary Objective Revealed by SHIB Team Member

Lucie, the official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu dev team, haw revealed what primary objective the creators of Shibarium had in mind regarding adoption when they built and launched it.

Meanwhile, Shibarium has recently achieved several key utility milestones.

Lucie shares list of sources for extra information about Shibarium

In her recent X post, Lucie shared a list of sources where the SHIB community can find more information about everything to do with SHIB and Shibarium – Shibarium technical documentation, Worldpaper, the Shib paper. She also invited anyone who has questions to join the SHIB Discord, where admins would provide more information to answer those questions.

#Shibizens,



You can find all the informative posts by me in the highlights section.



For answers to your questions, please take a moment to read through these resources:



1. Shibarium Technicals: Shibarium Technical Documentation ( updated coming)



2. Worldpaper (aka blogs):… pic.twitter.com/5LazMk8Vc1 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) September 9, 2023

Lucie also shared some information about the upcoming DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) on Shibarium – she stated that DAOs are currently in progress. She assured that the SHIB team will defend their ecosystem whatever it takes. “The developers have delivered as promised, and the technology is in place,” Lucie added.

The main goal of Shibarium, it’s recent milestones

Lucie also formulated the main goal of Shibarium, a concrete one, rather one talking abstractly, like Shytoshi Kusama seems to be doing every time whenever he issues an X post or a blog post.

Lucie stated that the primary objective for the Layer-2 blockchain is to attract as many players and developers as possible, who would build their products and use the SHIB Metaverse: “to onboard millions of people who will create games, use the metaverse, and engage with other DApps with MINIMUM cost.”

Earlier this week, Lucie took to the X app to remind the community that Shibarium is live for public now and invited everyone to come to build on it. She also made a warning to the SHIB community, saying that the number of scammers wishing to profit on Shibarium has been on the rise and said that the SHIB community must always DYOR – “do your own research”.

In the meantime, Shibarium mainnet has smashed several major records within two weeks of its restart – the number of transactions has surpassed one million and so has the total count of connected wallets. The number of the minted blocks on it has stepped over the 500,000 level.