    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Displace Cardano as Top 10 If This Happens

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in recovery mode, eyeing top 10 reentry
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 15:53
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been in bullish recovery mode for more than 24 hours. Surprisingly, the token’s whales have shifted as much as 1.5 trillion SHIB in the past 24 hours in hopes of sustaining a generally boosted uptick. At the time of writing, SHIB was changing hands for $0.00002544, up by 2.56% per data from CoinMarketCap.

    The meme coin project is now looking at making a reentry into the top 10 coins by market capitalization if it could sustain its growth pace. With the current data, the market capitalization is up by more than 2% to $14,943,256,400, placing it as the 11th largest coin.

    What now stands in between Shiba Inu and the elite ranking is Cardano (ADA). Cardano is currently valued at $16,808,756,296. While the gap between both protocols is still significant, Shiba Inu has a higher growth rate which, if sustained, might help fast-track its ranking bid.

    Shiba Inu has retested all major odds in recent times. It has managed to grow from its weekly low of $0.000023 to a high price of $0.000028 before cresting at its current price spot.

    Shiba Inu's push for enhanced performance

    Besides the move to retest the top 10 coin ranking, Shiba Inu has more pressing ambitions up its sleeves. The meme coin announced recently that it plans to implement a hard fork for Shibarium, its layer-2 scaling solution. This major upgrade is slated to go live on the mainnet on May 20.

    It remains unclear how the hard fork will impact the deflationary push of SHIB; however, the core developers have emphasized how the hard fork will help bolster block processing times. Additionally, the unstable fee structure during high traffic times will also be resolved.

    Shiba Inu’s hard fork proponents are optimistic that this upgrade will boost efficiency and drive demand that will be beneficial for SHIB in the long term.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

