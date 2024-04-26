Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases Big Plans for Shibarium Hard Fork: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium billed for hard fork on May 2
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 9:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases Big Plans for Shibarium Hard Fork: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The team behind the Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin project has teased a major hardfork for Shibarium. Taking to its official X handle, the protocol’s developer said the upgrade is expected to go live on May 2 and will herald unique growth tracks for the Ethereum-based layer-2 scaling solution.

    Advertisement

    Big benefits of Shibarium hard fork

    According to the announcement, the Shibarium hard fork will make it possible for the L2 to unlock new levels of capabilities. The team highlighted that this upgrade is about simplifying engagements with Shibarium. This in turn is a direct push to meet the expectations of its community.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Bags $12 Million From Investors to Develop Shibarium Successor

    One of the major updates that will be made is the quicker block processing times that will be infused into Shibarium. Additionally, more predictable transaction fees will be introduced as this will directly address the performance concerns of the community.

    Shibarium is a protocol with highly unstable performance metrics. In periods of high traffic, the transaction fee is typically varied, a major issue that needed prompt addressing. With this Shibarium hard fork, the team said it will smooth out this transaction fee variation and make the cost more predictable for all.

    The team is also interested in innovations that will place Shibarium at the forefront of the blockchain tech sector. It pointed out that its ultimate goal is to empower its community such that it can truly innovate without limitations.

    One major omission

    To balance out the yearnings of the community, many members, though appreciative of the hard fork, are not pleased that there was silence about the automatic burning of SHIB.

    Related
    Gas on Shiba Inu's Shibarium Abnormally Soars 2,050% in 2 Days

    Shiba Inu as a token is deflationary, and the burning approach is still done manually. Though there have been significant gains in the burn rate thus far, that it is manual leads to some consistent stoppages or downtimes.

    Proponents believe that with a dedicated automatic burn portal, Shiba Inu can further be placed on a bullish pedestal in valuation boost.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Forbes Calls XRP and Cardano (ADA) Crypto Zombies: Community Disagrees
    2024/04/26 09:38
    Forbes Calls XRP and Cardano (ADA) Crypto Zombies: Community Disagrees
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Says ‘No Soft Landing’ for Economy, Crypto Army Reacts
    2024/04/26 09:38
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Says ‘No Soft Landing’ for Economy, Crypto Army Reacts
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Listing on Coinbase Might Be Imminent as These Mysterious Transfers Hint
    2024/04/26 09:38
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Listing on Coinbase Might Be Imminent as These Mysterious Transfers Hint
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases Big Plans for Shibarium Hard Fork: Details
    Forbes Calls XRP and Cardano (ADA) Crypto Zombies: Community Disagrees
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Says ‘No Soft Landing’ for Economy, Crypto Army Reacts
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD