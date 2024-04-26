Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases Big Plans for Shibarium Hard Fork: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The team behind the Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin project has teased a major hardfork for Shibarium. Taking to its official X handle, the protocol’s developer said the upgrade is expected to go live on May 2 and will herald unique growth tracks for the Ethereum-based layer-2 scaling solution.

Big benefits of Shibarium hard fork

According to the announcement, the Shibarium hard fork will make it possible for the L2 to unlock new levels of capabilities. The team highlighted that this upgrade is about simplifying engagements with Shibarium. This in turn is a direct push to meet the expectations of its community.

One of the major updates that will be made is the quicker block processing times that will be infused into Shibarium. Additionally, more predictable transaction fees will be introduced as this will directly address the performance concerns of the community.

Shibarium is a protocol with highly unstable performance metrics. In periods of high traffic, the transaction fee is typically varied, a major issue that needed prompt addressing. With this Shibarium hard fork, the team said it will smooth out this transaction fee variation and make the cost more predictable for all.

4/ We are also smoothing out transaction fee variations during high traffic times, making costs more predictable and fair for everyone. This ensures our platform remains affordable and accessible. — Shib (@Shibtoken) April 25, 2024

The team is also interested in innovations that will place Shibarium at the forefront of the blockchain tech sector. It pointed out that its ultimate goal is to empower its community such that it can truly innovate without limitations.

One major omission

To balance out the yearnings of the community, many members, though appreciative of the hard fork, are not pleased that there was silence about the automatic burning of SHIB.

Shiba Inu as a token is deflationary, and the burning approach is still done manually. Though there have been significant gains in the burn rate thus far, that it is manual leads to some consistent stoppages or downtimes.

Proponents believe that with a dedicated automatic burn portal, Shiba Inu can further be placed on a bullish pedestal in valuation boost.