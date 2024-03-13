Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slips From Top 10, Yet Optimism Remains

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
While SHIB may have temporarily lost its place among top 10 cryptocurrencies, all hope is not lost
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 13:47
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slips From Top 10, Yet Optimism Remains
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price gained traction in the past week as investors flocked to the dog-themed token. Drawn by the allure of the "meme season," buyers pushed SHIB to highs of $0.00004575 on March 5.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu achieved a 300% gain in days, propelling it into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market value and solidifying its position as a prominent player in the crypto industry.

However, SHIB has recently witnessed profit-taking, dropping out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

SHIB is currently ranked 11th in the cryptocurrency rankings, with a market capitalization of over $19.08 billion. Avalanche jumped to 10th place in market capitalization after a spectacular 15% increase, bringing its market capitalization to $20.3 billion.

Related
1.05 Trillion SHIB Disappears Into Mystery Whale Wallet After Epic Shiba Inu Rally

While SHIB may have temporarily lost its place among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, all hope is not lost for the project. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.15% in the last 24 hours to $0.00003239, suggesting that the token may be on its way back up.

A potential recovery for SHIB might target the $0.000038 level, which, if successfully breached, according to crypto analyst Ali, might lead to a 40% breakout to the $0.000052 level.

With a potential recovery in sight, Shiba Inu would need to add more than $1.5 billion to its market capitalization to clinch a slot in the top 10, based on the current market cap disparity between it and Avalanche, which is ranked 10th.

Related
Shiba Inu Surges 6,478% as Burn Rate Explodes in Epic Week: Details

Over the weekend, to reduce the token supply, the Shiba Inu team burned massive amounts of SHIB alongside BONE and LEASH. As reported, 13.6 billion SHIB; 19,550 BONE and 28,762 LEASH were burned by the Shiba Inu team over the weekend.

Furthermore, planned updates and the integration of Shibarium into several platforms are positive for Shiba Inu. That said, SHIB might return to the top 10, riding the waves of market dynamics, but the potential remains to be fulfilled.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Mysterious Whale Joins Telegram IPO Hype and TON Price Rally
2024/03/13 13:46
Mysterious Whale Joins Telegram IPO Hype and TON Price Rally
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Fees on Verge of Falling Down, Here's How
2024/03/13 13:46
Ethereum (ETH) Fees on Verge of Falling Down, Here's How
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Pepe (PEPE) Whale Moves Over 2 Trillion Tokens - What's Happening?
2024/03/13 13:46
Pepe (PEPE) Whale Moves Over 2 Trillion Tokens - What's Happening?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ceτi AI Announces Successful Launch of Revolutionary Decentralized AI Infrastructure Token
2024 Most Anticipated Project? InsanityBets (IBET) Hype Builds as Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Users Targeted
Blast Futures is LIVE on Blast Mainnet, Offers 3% on All Deposits
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slips From Top 10, Yet Optimism Remains
Mysterious Whale Joins Telegram IPO Hype and TON Price Rally
Ethereum (ETH) Fees on Verge of Falling Down, Here's How
Show all