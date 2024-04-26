Advertisement
AD

    1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Get Ready For SHIB's Moves

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu might finally start moving as transactional activity is on rise
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 10:56
    1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Get Ready For SHIB's Moves
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A eye-opening 1.5 trillion tokens moving in a 24-hour period were spotted on Shiba Inu network. These large transfers are critical for traders to note as they could indicate upcoming price movements.

    Advertisement

    The transfers involve significant amounts, with one noticeable transaction moving 53.08 billion SHIB, valued at approximately $1.36 million, directed toward an unidentified recipient from what appears to be a private wallet. Another notable movement is from a Coinbase "hot wallet" with over 106.33 billion SHIB, equating to around $2.65 million, likely an internal transfer or preparation for a volatility surge, which is what we are looking for.

    SHIBUSDT Chart
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    On the sender's end, exchanges like Uniswap and Upbit are involved, suggesting liquidity shifts or strategic positioning by high-volume traders. Such moves are possibly signaling accumulation by major players or the transfer of funds in response to or in anticipation of market events.

    Analyzing the impact of these transfers on SHIB's price is complex. While large inflows to exchanges typically suggest potential selling pressure, outflows can imply the opposite — a preparation for a bullish move or safekeeping. It is essential to monitor subsequent market behavior for confirmation.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Dramatic Reversal

    Turning to SHIB's chart analysis, the token is trading with volatility between support at the $0.00002271 level and resistance at $0.00002590. If SHIB maintains support, it could test the resilience of the current resistance. A bullish scenario would see a break above this, potentially setting sights on $0.00002774 as the next resistance milestone.

    However, if the support fails to hold, we could witness a decline toward the lower support at $0.00002152. The intensity of recent transactions suggests that Shiba Inu could be on the verge of a volatility spike, which will hopefully lead to a price increase.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Crucial Satoshi Nakamoto's Message Shared by Bitcoiner Samson Mow
    2024/04/26 10:51
    Crucial Satoshi Nakamoto's Message Shared by Bitcoiner Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases Big Plans for Shibarium Hard Fork: Details
    2024/04/26 10:51
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases Big Plans for Shibarium Hard Fork: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Forbes Calls XRP and Cardano (ADA) Crypto Zombies: Community Disagrees
    2024/04/26 10:51
    Forbes Calls XRP and Cardano (ADA) Crypto Zombies: Community Disagrees
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Get Ready For SHIB's Moves
    Crucial Satoshi Nakamoto's Message Shared by Bitcoiner Samson Mow
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases Big Plans for Shibarium Hard Fork: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD