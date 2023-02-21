Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Token Spikes 5%

Doge Killer (LEASH) sees 5% spike in its price on Feb. 21, continuing trend that started earlier this month when cryptocurrency surged by over 41% in recent trading

The price of Doge Killer (LEASH) has spiked by another 5%. This marks the continuation of a trend that started earlier in the month when the price of the cryptocurrency jumped by over 41% in recent trading.

LEASH is one of three tokens in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which also includes SHIB and BONE. These tokens are used to power a decentralized exchange, NFTs and a metaverse.

The sudden spike in LEASH's value has attracted the attention of many SHIB supporters. However, the market cap of the cryptocurrency remains relatively tiny (only $72.8 million).

In other news, BONE, another ecosystem cryptocurrency, recently managed to crack the top 100 on crypto ranking site CoinMarketCap.

BONE serves as a governance token that allows users in the Shiba Inu ecosystem to participate in voting for upcoming proposals on Doggy DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization. The number of BONE tokens that a user holds determines the weight of their vote in future endeavors.

BONE token holders on the ShibaSwap platform can earn rewards for providing liquidity to the network, swap their ERC20 tokens for other coins, and stake tokens to gain returns. The total supply of BONE tokens is 250 million.

Meanwhile, the SHIB token remains in 13th place by market capitalization with a total valuation of $7.2 billion.