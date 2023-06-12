Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Alerted to New Scam Means: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a proactive move, ShibArmy scam alerts, the Twitter account dedicated to exposing scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, has alerted Shiba Inu holders to phishing attacks that purport to steal users' funds.

"Shibarmy Scam Alerts" shared a screenshot of a scam email with a purported message from Metamask, a popular cryptocurrency wallet.

🚨SHIBARMY WARNING:🚨



If you receive emails like the one below please ignore them (Phishing Attacks)



Keep safe Shibarmy pic.twitter.com/6jHk9UvAsx — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) June 12, 2023

The email notifies the target that their wallets are disabled and asks that the wallet be updated before a specified date. The email threatens restrictions if this is not done.

However, this email is a scam, and users should be aware of the warning signs and take precautions to avoid falling for this fraud.

Most phishing attacks are designed to trick recipients into clicking on a malicious link, so most likely, such an email might contain such fraudulent links.

The ShibArmy scam alert urges the SHIB community to ignore such emails as they are purported to steal users' funds. Users should also refrain from clicking on unknown or suspicious links.

In the digital age we live in today, scam emails are regrettably all too common. These scam messages are intended to fool victims into disclosing personal and sensitive information or taking action that could lead to a loss of funds.

Earlier this year, MetaMask issued a warning to investors against phishing attacks by scammers attempting to get in touch with users through Namecheap's third-party upstream system for emails.

Shibarium hits 20 million transactions

In a landmark milestone, the Shibarium testnet has smashed the 20 million mark in transactions.

According to PuppyScan, Shibarium beta "Puppynet" has now processed 20,594,943 transactions since its launch. The total number of blocks is currently 1,243,831, and wallet addresses are 16,732,365.