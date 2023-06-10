Shiba Inu's Shibarium Best Timing Hinted by Shiba Ecosystem Official

Sat, 06/10/2023 - 13:01
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shibarium will come at best time
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Best Timing Hinted by Shiba Ecosystem Official
Shiba ecosystem official Lucie shared her take on the timing of the Shibarium mainnet launch. Lucie feels that Shibarium is not coming this month, and there is a "big maybe" it will come in the next two to three months.

In a separate tweet, Lucie affirms that the future is bright and Shibarium will come at the best time when everything starts to recover.

The crypto market experienced a sudden sell-off on Saturday as the regulatory crackdown against cryptocurrencies in the U.S. widened. Shiba Inu was not left out of the bears' action, as it dipped nearly 21% to reach lows of $0.0000054 before slightly rebounding.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading for $0.0000064. Amid the current challenges, Lucie believes that crypto will win and the Shiba Inu ecosystem will not only survive but outperform.

Shibarium mainnet launch predicted timing

In late May, after an AMA with Certik, Lucie revealed the expectations of prominent SHIB personalities regarding the Shibarium mainnet launch.

According to her, Shibarium developer "Shibarium1" guessed that the mainnet launch of Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium would be in August, while Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama predicted July.

Lucie gives her estimate as Q3, while the overall Shiba Inu team estimate remains 2023. Several steps are crucial, according to Lucie, for the mainnet launch, which include the testing process and security audits.

Before its rollout, Shibarium developers will create a complete version of the bridge and Swap on the testnet. To guarantee the security of customer funds on Shibarium, several stress tests and audits will be conducted.

As the SHIB community eagerly anticipates the Shibarium mainnet launch, the Shibarium testnet, "Puppynet," continues to smash new milestones.

According to PuppyScan, Shibarium beta has now processed 19,590,365 transactions since its launch. The total number of blocks is currently 1,211,328; the current average block time is 5.1 seconds; and wallet addresses are 16,703,559.

article image
