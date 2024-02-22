Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars 8,511% as Bulls Push for Price Rebound

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu burn rate is on rise, with expected shift in SHIB's price
Thu, 22/02/2024 - 9:33
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars 8,511% as Bulls Push for Price Rebound
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu's (SHIB) burn rate is on a rampage after soaring as high as 8,511.59%, with a total of 86,115,940 SHIB incinerated in the past 24 hours, according to data from Shibburn. Based on close observation of the burn rate, the number of SHIB tokens sent to dead wallets has been consistently growing, renewing the overall bullish outlook of the meme coin.

Advertisement

Related
Shiba Inu to $0.00001: Here's What SHIB Price Needs to Finally Erase Zero

The Shiba Inu burn rate has always been a major yardstick for determining the potential of the token to plot a major growth or rebound. With SHIB flirting around the $0.00001 resistance level, this reboot in burn rate is crucial as it can help concentrate the effort of the market bulls to hit the desired growth target.

Before this time, the burn rate growth has been relatively slow as members of the Shiba Inu ecosystem await the automatic burn feature that will be implemented through the burn portal. With the latest burning, a total of 410,708,549,032,198 SHIB has been burnt thus far, while the amount of SHIB in circulation is now reduced to 581,442,378,236,136 SHIB.

Shiba Inu Burn Rate. Source: Shibburn.com

Shiba Inu rebound plans

Shiba Inu is currently buckling under the depression on the market. After falling as low as 5% over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu is in recovery mode, inking a marginal 0.95% surge to $0.000009627. 

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Eyes Deleting One Zero, Here Are Major Catalysts

Though the overall SHIB trading volume is yet to pick up pace with its 11% slump to $189,155,031, the expectations of a rebound are high, with the massive uptick in the Shiba Inu burn rate likely to continually shift sentiment positively.

Historically, Shiba Inu’s burn rate has a strong correlation with price growth, and this might notably usher in an unprecedented rebound that might push SHIB toward the $0.00001 level.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image 'It Is Proof He Isn't Satoshi': Ripple CTO on Craig Wright's Court Update
2024/02/22 09:30
'It Is Proof He Isn't Satoshi': Ripple CTO on Craig Wright's Court Update
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Up to 200% on Crypto AI Tokens: Top Performing AI Assets on Market Today
2024/02/22 09:30
Up to 200% on Crypto AI Tokens: Top Performing AI Assets on Market Today
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Cofounder Celebrates Major Stellar (XLM) Success
2024/02/22 09:30
Ripple Cofounder Celebrates Major Stellar (XLM) Success
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars 8,511% as Bulls Push for Price Rebound
'It Is Proof He Isn't Satoshi': Ripple CTO on Craig Wright's Court Update
Up to 200% on Crypto AI Tokens: Top Performing AI Assets on Market Today
Show all