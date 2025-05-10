XRP's First Major Chart Signal of 2025 Emerges: What to Expect

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is heading toward a crucial moment that could shape its price trajectory: the emergence of its first major chart cross of 2025. The daily 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are converging on the chart, raising the possibility of a golden cross or a death cross in the coming days.

Advertisement

Currently, the gap between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA is narrowing, which often precedes a crossover. A golden cross occurs if the 50-day SMA crosses above the 200-day SMA, a bullish signal. If the 50-day SMA falls below the 200-day SMA, it will confirm a death cross, a bearish indicator that foreshadows downward momentum.

Chart crosses, especially golden and death crosses on the daily and weekly charts, often carry more weight and are watched closely by analysts and traders. While they do not guarantee a directional move, they are used to validate prevailing trends or hint at potential reversals.

Advertisement

The last time such happened was in November 2024, a golden cross that preceded XRP's bull run to highs of $3.4 in January.

XRP price action

At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.05% in the last 24 hours, reflecting slight profit-taking following an explosive rise in the week.

XRP surged in the Thursday session, rising from lows of $2.117 to $2.329 to gain momentum above the daily SMA 50 at $2.165. The increase continued, with XRP reaching a high of $2.43 early Saturday.

If the rise sustains, XRP may target $2.60 and $3 next. On the other hand, support is envisaged at the daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $2.165 and $2.109, respectively, if profit taking occurs.

In positive news, healthcare infrastructure firm Wellgistics Health plans to build out an XRP treasury and XRP-enabled payment infrastructure.

The lengthy legal battle between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs has been officially settled. Under the settlement agreement filed with the court Thursday, $50 million will go to the SEC, with the remainder of the escrow funds (just over $75 million) going back to Ripple.