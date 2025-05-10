Advertisement
    XRP's First Major Chart Signal of 2025 Emerges: What to Expect

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 10/05/2025 - 12:31
    Last time such happened was in November 2024
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    XRP, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is heading toward a crucial moment that could shape its price trajectory: the emergence of its first major chart cross of 2025. The daily 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are converging on the chart, raising the possibility of a golden cross or a death cross in the coming days.

    Currently, the gap between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA is narrowing, which often precedes a crossover. A golden cross occurs if the 50-day SMA crosses above the 200-day SMA, a bullish signal. If the 50-day SMA falls below the 200-day SMA, it will confirm a death cross, a bearish indicator that foreshadows downward momentum.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Chart crosses, especially golden and death crosses on the daily and weekly charts, often carry more weight and are watched closely by analysts and traders. While they do not guarantee a directional move, they are used to validate prevailing trends or hint at potential reversals.

    The last time such happened was in November 2024, a golden cross that preceded XRP's bull run to highs of $3.4 in January.

    XRP price action

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.05% in the last 24 hours, reflecting slight profit-taking following an explosive rise in the week.

    XRP surged in the Thursday session, rising from lows of $2.117 to $2.329 to gain momentum above the daily SMA 50 at $2.165. The increase continued, with XRP reaching a high of $2.43 early Saturday.

    If the rise sustains, XRP may target $2.60 and $3 next. On the other hand, support is envisaged at the daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $2.165 and $2.109, respectively, if profit taking occurs.

    In positive news, healthcare infrastructure firm Wellgistics Health plans to build out an XRP treasury and XRP-enabled payment infrastructure.

    The lengthy legal battle between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs has been officially settled. Under the settlement agreement filed with the court Thursday, $50 million will go to the SEC, with the remainder of the escrow funds (just over $75 million) going back to Ripple.

    #XRP News
