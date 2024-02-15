Advertisement
Shiba Inu to $0.00001: Here's What SHIB Price Needs to Finally Erase Zero

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu token (SHIB) enthusiasts hold their breath as price tantalizingly teases $0.00001
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 14:30
Shiba Inu to $0.00001: Here's What SHIB Price Needs to Finally Erase Zero
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In recent market activity, the Shiba Inu token (SHIB) has captured the attention of investors as its price inches closer to the coveted $0.00001 mark. Over the last two partial weeks, SHIB has demonstrated a notable increase of over 10%, climbing from $0.0000088 to $0.0000098. While this surge is undoubtedly impressive, it falls just short of the milestone desired by enthusiasts of the cryptocurrency.

What stands between SHIB and the much-discussed $0.00001 threshold is a staggering 16.12 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, as revealed by on-chain data from IntoTheBlock. This substantial figure represents the volume of SHIB held across 27,850 wallets, all of which were acquired at the desired price point but now face losses. 

Consequently, a significant sell wall looms over the market as holders of these trillions of tokens await an opportunity to offload their assets.

""
Source: IntoTheBlock

For bullish investors eyeing the erasure of a zero from SHIB's price figure, the challenge lies in having the necessary purchasing power to absorb this considerable volume. The impending sell-off from holders eager to mitigate losses presents a critical hurdle that must be overcome to propel SHIB to the desired milestone.

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Despite the optimism surrounding SHIB's recent gains, the road to $0.00001 per token remains fraught with obstacles. As the market braces for potential sell pressure from long-standing holders, the ability of bullish investors to meet this demand will ultimately determine the fate of SHIB's price trajectory. 

With anticipation mounting, all eyes are on whether SHIB can surmount this final hurdle and achieve the long-awaited milestone of erasing a zero from its price.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

