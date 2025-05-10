Advertisement
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flips Hedera (HBAR), Is Stellar (XLM) Next?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 10/05/2025 - 12:44
    Shiba Inu's momentum is striking, pushing it to flip HBAR
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flips Hedera (HBAR), Is Stellar (XLM) Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Following its recent rebound, dog-themed Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made massive progress in the broader crypto ecosystem. Amid the general bullish wave in the crypto market, SHIB has recorded significant gains, climbing from a low of $0.00001476 to over $0.000015.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu registers momentum as volume and market cap soar

    As per CoinMarketCap data, SHIB has risen to $0.00001594, marking a 3.13% increase in the last 24 hours. The meme coin rose to $0.00001607 as transaction volume soared before witnessing corrections.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/09/2025 - 09:29
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 12% in 24 Hours, Where Is Price Heading?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Investors remain active, pushing trading volume up 3.71% to $595.15 million. This suggests renewed interest from SHIB holders in the market.

    The increased activity supported a spike in SHIB’s total market capitalization. SHIB now has a market cap of $9.3 billion, a development that helped it flip Hedera from the 15th position to 16th. Hedera’s market cap stands at $8.79 billion.

    If SHIB sustains its bullish momentum, it could take on Stellar (XLM), XRP’s key rival. Notably, XLM currently has a market cap of $9.404 billion. SHIB is just about $100 million away from catching up with XLM.

    However, this relies on the assumption that SHIB and XLM will continue on their current growth trajectories. As of press time, XLM maintained price growth of 0.25% against SHIB’s 3.13%.

    May's historical performance supports SHIB to flip XLM

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/08/2025 - 14:42
    SHIB to Soar 1,000% in 3 Days: SHIB Executive, But Here's Catch
    ByYuri Molchan

    If history repeats itself, SHIB appears equal to flipping XLM. Several factors suggest this is possible, including the current uptick in trading volume, bullish rally and historical data.

    The meme coin has average growth of 61% in May and could lose another zero from its price. If SHIB achieves that, it could become the 14th-ranked asset by market capitalization or even better.

    This would require ecosystem support, particularly from loyal long-term holders who comprise 78% of the community.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 10, 2025 - 12:31
    XRP's First Major Chart Signal of 2025 Emerges: What to Expect
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    May 10, 2025 - 11:38
    Ethereum Forms Rare Golden Cross in Bitcoin Chart; Reversal Imminent?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flips Hedera (HBAR), Is Stellar (XLM) Next?
    XRP's First Major Chart Signal of 2025 Emerges: What to Expect
    Ethereum Forms Rare Golden Cross in Bitcoin Chart; Reversal Imminent?
    Show all