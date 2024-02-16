Shiba Inu (SHIB) Inches Closer to Erasing Zero; What's Driving Rally?

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on a remarkable rally in the past week, reaching highs of $0.000001005 in today's trading session. This impressive feat has brought SHIB closer to achieving a major milestone: erasing a zero from its price tag.

Erasing a zero, or "killing" a zero, is an event that many SHIB enthusiasts view as a sign of success and growth, similar to reaching $1, $10, $100 and so on. It is a baby step in the quest for a more substantial valuation and a higher market rank. For SHIB, which started with 10 zeros after its decimal point, erasing one of them would be a historic achievement and a testament to its popularity and resilience.

Shiba Inu began to rise on Feb. 7 after a brief price consolidation. Out of ten trading days, Shiba Inu has marked eight of them green as bulls continue to push the SHIB price. Shiba Inu's breakthrough came this week after it breached the daily MA 50 at $0.0000094, which had constricted its price since mid-January.

Bulls leveraged this as well as the positive sentiment on the crypto market that saw Bitcoin (BTC) surpass $52,000 this week to drive the SHIB price.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2% in the last 24 hours to $0.000010, erasing a zero from its price tag.

Expectations driving Shiba Inu price?

The Shiba Inu community is buzzing with anticipation ahead of Shiba Inu's NFT debut, SHEboshis.

SHEboshis marks the genesis of the next phase of Shiba Inu's NFTs and would be distributed first to SHIboshi holders as a free claimable token/NFT.

As reported, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is anticipating a slew of upgrades.

The Shiba Eternity game is in the process of being upgraded to address bugs some players encountered in the iOS and Android versions. The design of unique play-to-earn or stake-to-earn opportunities for game holders, artists and players is also now being finalized.

Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, offers a hint of what's coming. According to her, "Shiboshis hasn't even started yet. The Play-to-Earn (P2E) game will soon be ported to Shibarium, which will drive transactions along with Shib burns."