Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 298% as Price Eyes Major Milestone

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has experienced a significant upsurge in its burn rate, seeing an incredible increase of 298.21% over the last 24 hours. According to the latest data from Shibburn, a staggering 2,039,433 SHIB tokens were incinerated within this period, contributing to a hefty total of 71,257,670 SHIB tokens burned over the past week.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00000981 (1hr 1.06% ▲ | 24hr 0.23% ▲ )

Market Cap: $5,780,035,571 (0.18% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,291,538,083,742



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 2,039,433 (298.21% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 71,257,670 (-28.16% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) February 20, 2024

This dramatic escalation in token burning has coincided with a notable rally in the Shiba Inu market. The surge in burn rate and market activity has propelled the cryptocurrency closer to achieving a significant milestone in its valuation: the removal of a zero from its price tag. Such a milestone is considered a major event in the cryptocurrency sphere, reflecting substantial growth and investor interest.

As of the latest update, the price of SHIB stands at $0.000009842, marking a rise of 0.38% in the last 24 hours and an overall increase of 2.82% over the past week. This steady climb in value is mirrored by the cryptocurrency's trading volume, which has soared by 51.28% to reach $213.34 million in the same time frame.

Growing confidence in Shiba Inu

Further amplifying the bullish sentiment surrounding Shiba Inu, the token has witnessed a remarkable 243% surge in large transactions. Within just 24 hours, the volume of SHIB transactions escalated from 1.02 trillion to a massive 2.48 trillion. This significant increase underscores a heightened level of engagement from major stakeholders and investors, pointing to growing confidence in the digital asset's potential.