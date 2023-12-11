Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu Beat Ethereum? SHIB Shows Surprising Resilience Amid Market Dip

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu did not tumble down as many expected and, in contrast, showed more resilient performance compared to Ethereum
Mon, 12/11/2023 - 11:24
Shiba Inu Beat Ethereum? SHIB Shows Surprising Resilience Amid Market Dip
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As the cryptocurrency market faced a significant downturn, the SHIB/USDT chart showcased a resilience that not many had expected. While Ethereum (ETH) experienced a notable decline, failing to maintain its upward momentum, SHIB managed to stay within an ascending channel, suggesting stronger relative bullish sentiment.

Advertisement

The price chart for Shiba Inu reflects an asset that, despite market-wide corrections, has stuck to its ascending trajectory. This resilience is indicative of an unexpected support base and existing demand for SHIB, even during volatile market movements. On the other hand, Ethereum's chart tells a different story; the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap broke below key support levels, indicating a less resilient price performance in the same period.

SHIBUSDT
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

One reason for SHIB's surprising strength could be its recent history. Unlike Ethereum, which had been rallying to new highs, SHIB's rally was of a smaller magnitude, leading to less drastic corrections. With smaller gains, there was less ground to fall back on during the market pullback, allowing SHIB to maintain its composure and trend within its channel.

Related
Ripple CTO Triggers Unorthodox Bitcoin (BTC) Opinion Poll

The moderate rally of Shiba Inu meant that when the market tumbled, the meme coin did not have as far to drop. In contrast, Ethereum's significant rally set higher expectations and a stronger potential for profit-taking, which likely contributed to its steeper decline. This difference in precorrection performance allowed SHIB to demonstrate a notable divergence from Ethereum's price path.

In comparison to Ethereum's chart, which broke below its 50-day moving average — a bearish sign — SHIB's price is hovering above its own, maintaining bullish indications. This stark contrast in technical posture between the two cryptocurrencies underscores the current narrative: SHIB's market is showing signs of persistent buyer interest and could be positioned for a quicker recovery post-correction.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow
2023/12/11 11:23
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Faces Flash Crash Head on, Analyst Reiterates Confidence in $1.4 Outlook
2023/12/11 11:23
XRP Faces Flash Crash Head on, Analyst Reiterates Confidence in $1.4 Outlook
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Cardano Founder Hoskinson's Single Post Crashes This NFT by 76%
2023/12/11 11:23
Cardano Founder Hoskinson's Single Post Crashes This NFT by 76%
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Shiba Inu Beat Ethereum? SHIB Shows Surprising Resilience Amid Market Dip
Shiba Inu Beat Ethereum? SHIB Shows Surprising Resilience Amid Market Dip
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow
XRP Faces Flash Crash Head on, Analyst Reiterates Confidence in $1.4 Outlook
XRP Faces Flash Crash Head on, Analyst Reiterates Confidence in $1.4 Outlook
Cardano Founder Hoskinson's Single Post Crashes This NFT by 76%
Cardano Founder Hoskinson's Single Post Crashes This NFT by 76%
Ripple CTO Triggers Unorthodox Bitcoin (BTC) Opinion Poll
Ripple CTO Triggers Unorthodox Bitcoin (BTC) Opinion Poll
Ethereum's (ETH) Biggest Price Wick in Two Years: What Was That?
Ethereum's (ETH) Biggest Price Wick in Two Years: What Was That?
22.8 Million XRP Sell-Off? Major Exchange Transfer Coincides With Price Dip; Is It Time to Panic?
22.8 Million XRP Sell-Off? Major Exchange Transfer Coincides With Price Dip; Is It Time to Panic?
3 Signs Shiba Inu (SHIB) Will Have Exceptional Week
3 Signs Shiba Inu (SHIB) Will Have Exceptional Week
Crypto Mogul Mike Novogratz on XRP: "I Was Wrong"
Crypto Mogul Mike Novogratz on XRP: "I Was Wrong"
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Plummeted Below $41,000
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Plummeted Below $41,000
Show all
Advertisement
AD