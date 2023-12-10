Advertisement
Shiba Inu Weekly Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,517% as Billions of SHIB Burned


Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu weekly burns see 17-fold increase as billions burned
Sun, 12/10/2023 - 11:17
Shiba Inu Weekly Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,517% as Billions of SHIB Burned
Shiba Inu's weekly burn rate has seen a gigantic increase as billions of SHIB are sent to the fiery furnace to be burned.

In the last seven days, there have been a total of 8,531,983,464 SHIB tokens burned in 58 transactions. This amounted to $85,319, causing the weekly burn rate to skyrocket to 1,517.48%.

The week before saw over half a billion SHIB burned. The increase to about 8.5 billion SHIB implies a 17-fold increase, which was mostly attributed to a big burn by Shiba Inu developers in the week that just concluded.

The SHIB team completed the first-ever burn on Shibarium, transferring a record-breaking 8,241,856,589 (8.24 billion) SHIB tokens to dead wallets in one transaction, equivalent to $75,412.

The daily SHIB burn rate is also seeing a 543.5% spike, with a total of 148,026,556 SHIB tokens amounting to $1,514 burned in 34 transactions in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu price action

SHIB was down 0.98% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000101 at the time of writing. According to crypto analyst Ali, Shiba Inu has increased by 55% in the last three months while remaining relatively quiet during the recent altcoin season.

While there is still room for growth, he stated that SHIB is approaching a key resistance zone, with roughly 90,000 addresses holding over 422 trillion SHIB at $0.000016.

Massive transfers have occurred for Shiba Inu in the previous 24 hours. According to Whale Alert, in the last few hours, 4,218,953,460,450 SHIB worth $43,372,951 were transferred from unknown whale wallets.

On Dec. 8, a stash of 4,238,953,460,450 SHIB worth $42,219,976 was moved in between wallets.


Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

