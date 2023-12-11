Advertisement
Ethereum's (ETH) Biggest Price Wick in Two Years: What Was That?

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum just reminded everyone why being too leveraged is bad habit
Mon, 12/11/2023 - 09:20
Ethereum (ETH) just experienced its greatest price wick in nearly two years, destroying millions of open positions. This rapid price movement resulted in a staggering $82 million worth of long position liquidations, marking it as one of the most wild moves on the market since the onset of the bull run.

The price chart of Ethereum displays a stark long wick dipping down, an uncommon sight that indicates a violent shift in price over a very short period. This wick represents a severe, rapid price drop followed by an equally swift recovery, which often leads to a significant number of traders being caught off guard, with their positions liquidated as the market rapidly moves against them.

ETHUSD
ETH/USD Chart by TradingVIew

So, what led to this dramatic market movement?

First, a liquidity crunch can precipitate such a situation. In a market where many traders are positioned on the long side, a sudden drive to sell can trigger a cascade of liquidations due to a lack of immediate buy orders at current or slightly lower levels, causing the price to plummet until it hits a level where liquidity is available.

Second, a long squeeze may occur when the market is heavily biased toward long positions. If the market begins to turn, those with leveraged long positions may be forced to sell to cover their positions, thus amplifying the downward price pressure.

The unexpected nature of this wick caught thousands of traders by surprise, resulting in massive losses for those with leveraged positions. However, the aftermath of the wick saw a spike in buying power, indicating that many investors saw this as a buying opportunity, thereby pushing the price back to a relatively stable zone.

Ethereum is known for its volatility, but a wick of this magnitude is a rare occurrence even for a cryptocurrency market. Investors might consider staying less leveraged in order to safeguard themselves from such dramatic swings.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

