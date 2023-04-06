SHIB vs. BONE: New Shiba Inu Pair Now Available on Major Exchange

Shiba Inu tokens are taking center stage once again as СryptoCom announces new trading option
Shiba Inu continues to spread around the world in various forms and expressions, this time not without the help of major crypto platforms. Thus, CryptoCom has announced the listing of a new trading pair involving two of the ecosystem's most popular tokens, SHIB and BONE.

The exchange was the first of the large centralized platforms to allow direct trading between SHIB and BONE. Previously, such options were only available on decentralized platforms like ShibaSwap.

BONE vs. SHIB

It is likely that the purpose of this innovation on the part of the exchange is to spice up BONE trading on CryptoCom. Since listing on the exchange just over a month ago, the daily token trading volume, according to CryptoRank, is just over $50,000. At the same time, SHIB on CryptoCom has a turnover of more than $1.1 million on all pairs.

The crypto exchange remains the sixteenth largest holder of SHIB. Its holdings in the Shiba Inu token are currently valued at 9.48 trillion tokens, equivalent at current prices to $104.2 million. This makes SHIB the third largest allocation asset in CryptoCom reserves, behind only Bitcoin (BTC) and USDC.

The funny thing is that even though SHIB is a senior token in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, its price is tens of thousands of times lower because of the large supply. For comparison, BONE is currently quoted at $1.07 and SHIB at $0.000011.

