    Cardano 2025 Proposal Goes Live: What's Next for ADA?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 17/04/2025 - 13:59
    Proposal provides glimpse into what lies ahead for Cardano
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano developer Input Output has made a key step forward in advancing the Cardano blockchain. In a tweet, Input Output stated it had submitted its "Cardano Vision - Work Program 2025" proposal to fund the foundational work required for Cardano's long-term growth.

    The 2025 proposal, part of Input Output Research (IOR)’s five-year Cardano Vision, now live for DRep and committee review, provides a glimpse into what lies ahead for Cardano (ADA) and its growing ecosystem.

    According to Input Output, Cardano's sustainable future and competitiveness depend on research and innovation.

    As a result, the proposal includes 20 Fundamental Research Streams on Ouroboros, Tokenomics, Hydra and Interchains, as well as six Technology Validation Streams on Leios, Minotaur, Jolteon Liveness, RSnarks, Anti-grinding and others.  This is geared at scalability, sustainability and interoperability defined through an evidence-based approach.

    The execution of the proposal will be led by the Input-Output Research team and will continue the foundational research that built Cardano. This is expected to fuel Cardano's technical evolution, reinforcing its leadership in blockchain technology.

    Ouroboros Leios advances

    As Cardano evolves under full community governance in 2025, scalability remains a primary priority. In a new blog post, Input Output discusses Ouroboros Leios, a major redesign of Cardano’s Ouroboros consensus that aims to achieve significant scalability and throughput, pushing Cardano far beyond its existing limitations.

    As Cardano’s long-term scaling engine, Leios is a transformative upgrade that paves the way to widespread adoption, advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) and global decentralized application (DApp) infrastructure, all while maintaining Cardano's security and decentralization.

    Leios will offer a revolutionary concurrent blockchain structure and parallel processing approach that leverages underutilized computational and network resources. The current version of Ouroboros, Praos, faces throughput limitations not because of hardware constraints but due to fundamental inefficiencies in how the blockchain algorithm works.

    #Cardano News
