Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Might Be Reversed, Solana (SOL) Bull Market Started? Pepe (PEPE) Secures Bull Market Setup

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 18/04/2025 - 0:01
    Market seeing some signs of potential recovery thanks to series of breakthroughs
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Might Be Reversed, Solana (SOL) Bull Market Started? Pepe (PEPE) Secures Bull Market Setup
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is showing signs of recovery as it tests a crucial technical formation that has the potential to change the perception of its recent bearish trends. The market leader may be on the verge of invalidating the death cross, a bearish signal that occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average following weeks of consolidation and erratic trading.

    Bitcoin is currently trading just under $85,000 coming close to the 200 EMA at about $87,500 and challenging the 100 EMA. A highly significant intersection for the short- to midterm direction of Bitcoin is suggested by the convergence of moving averages. A clear close above the 200 EMA would indicate a significant death cross reversal and might rekindle optimism on the larger cryptocurrency market. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Despite not exploding, the volume stays constant, suggesting steady accumulation. Bullish but not yet overbought, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is centered on 52, allowing upward momentum to continue without experiencing immediate exhaustion. This reversal pattern follows several instances in the last month in which Bitcoin was able to maintain the line above the psychological support zone at about $80,000.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Might Be Reversed, Solana (SOL) Bull Market Started? Pepe (PEPE) Secures Bull Market Setup
    Fidelity Compares Bitcoin to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
    99.9% of Crypto Is Worthless, Barry Silbert Says
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails to Surpass Local Death Cross: Potential Scenarios

    Bulls are now able to launch a fresh assault on overhead resistance from that level, which has turned into a dependable base. Bitcoin's next resistance is probably going to be around $92,000 if it breaks above $87,500 with conviction. Nevertheless, another retracement back toward the $82,000-$80,000 range might occur if the 200 EMA is not broken and held above. 

    Advertisement

    Solana's unexpected breakthrough

    With a price performance that is strengthening and a technical setup that has historically indicated the start of bull markets, Solana is showing indications of a possible trend reversal. Recently the asset has surpassed its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a crucial resistance level that frequently serves as the starting point for long-lasting rallies. With its current price of $134, Solana is up more than 2% for the day and has been steadily rising for a number of sessions.

    Related
    XRP Just Triggered Bearish Signal Bull Traders Hate to See
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 12:13
    XRP Just Triggered Bearish Signal Bull Traders Hate to See
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Strong upward trend lines and rising trading volume, two bullish indicators that frequently precede breakout rallies, are the foundation of this movement. The clear breach of the 50 EMA (blue line) which has been limiting price growth for a number of weeks is among the most noteworthy developments. The fact that this level is now serving as dynamic support indicates that bulls are taking over the market.

    In the past, SOL's price has started to rise significantly after breaking the 50 EMA, particularly when volume spikes like the ones we are currently seeing are present. Furthermore, Solana still has room to rise before facing significant selling pressure because the RSI levels are leaning bullish without indicating overbought conditions. The 100 and 200 EMA zones, or $153 and $165, are the next crucial resistances where price action is probably going to pause and consolidate. 

    A push toward $150 and higher might be imminent if the present momentum holds and SOL can keep its position above the 50 EMA. This configuration places SOL as one of the leading candidates for a possible alt-season comeback, as does the increased trust in Solana's ecosystem and the improved mood on the altcoin market. 

    Pepe breaks out

    Pepe, one of the more well-known meme tokens on the market, might have just set the stage for a possible bullish reversal. This setup is similar to what was recently observed on Solana. Historically the start of trend reversals has been indicated by a breakout above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and PEPE seems to be no different. At $0.000000730, PEPE is up almost 2.4% today and has remained steady following months of a protracted decline.

    Related
    XRP Edges out Dogecoin in 24-Hour Liquidation Trend
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 12:08
    XRP Edges out Dogecoin in 24-Hour Liquidation Trend
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The asset's capacity to maintain above the 50 EMA, which has continuously served as resistance since February, is what distinguishes this move. Together with rising trading volume and relative strength in momentum indicators like the RSI, this clear break above the moving average points to a change in market sentiment. PEPE is creating a rounded bottom pattern, which is frequently a sign of long upward moves much like Solana's chart structure. 

    Assuming buyers can keep control this might result in a retest of higher resistance levels around $0.000000955 and even $0.000001068. The increasing community-driven momentum and popularity of PEPE, which frequently results in unexpected rallies under favorable technical and market conditions add to the optimism. 

    Even though sentiment-driven and more volatile meme coins are more common, technical confirmations such as the 50 EMA breakout lend support to the bullish argument. Still, prudence is advised. PEPE must continue to gain traction and break through the 100 EMA and then the 200 EMA in order to support a long-term recovery and a complete trend reversal and bull market confirmation.

    #PEPE #Solana #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 21:51
    Bitcoin ETFs Diverge: BlackRock Accumulates, Others Liquidate
    News
    ByPaul Adedoyin
    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 21:31
    XRP Notes 315.4% Yearly Surge: More to Come?
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Might Be Reversed, Solana (SOL) Bull Market Started? Pepe (PEPE) Secures Bull Market Setup
    Bitcoin ETFs Diverge: BlackRock Accumulates, Others Liquidate
    XRP Notes 315.4% Yearly Surge: More to Come?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD