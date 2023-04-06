Shiba Inu (SHIB) TVL Plummets by 70%, Here's Why It's Concerning

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu, a popular meme-based cryptocurrency, has seen its total value locked (TVL) drop by a staggering 70% since reaching its local high. The largest Shiba Inu pool, the SHIB-WETH (0.3%) pool on Uniswap V3, currently stands at $1.8 million, a significant decrease from its all-time high of $10.8 million. Meanwhile, the annual percentage yield (APY) of the Shiba Inu pool is on the rise.

Decentralized exchanges (DEXes) play a crucial role in providing liquidity for digital assets, particularly those that may not have listings on centralized exchanges. When liquidity levels are low, as is the case with the current SHIB-WETH pool on Uniswap V3, it can negatively affect the token's price and trading activity.

Low liquidity leads to increased price volatility, making it challenging for traders and investors to enter or exit positions. Additionally, it may also result in higher slippage rates and wider bid-ask spreads, discouraging market participants from trading the token.

Despite the recent decline in Shiba Inu's TVL, the increasing APY in the SHIB pool may offer a glimmer of hope for investors. A higher APY can attract more liquidity providers, potentially improving the pool's liquidity over time. However, it is crucial to consider the risks associated with providing liquidity for volatile assets like SHIB, as impermanent loss can significantly impact returns, especially if we take SHIB's previous performance into consideration.

For Shiba Inu to regain its footing and overcome its current liquidity challenges, a combination of factors needs to align. These may include positive developments within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, increased adoption and use cases, and broader market support for meme-based cryptocurrencies.

At press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001 and losing 5.8% from its local high.