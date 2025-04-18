Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Offers Major New Solution for Binance Coin (BNB)

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 18/04/2025 - 10:40
    Too many BNB tokens? CZ proposes new vision for Binance Coin (BNB) to solve big DeFi problem
    Binance's CZ Offers Major New Solution for Binance Coin (BNB)
    Binance's Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, has publicly acknowledged the growing complexity in the Binance Coin (BNB) liquid staking ecosystem, highlighting the increasing number of derivative tokens tied to staking rewards. He shared a post on social media that asked if we should merge the different versions — like asBNB, slisBNB and clisBNB — to create a more unified approach.

    CZ's comment came after a new announcement, which revealed another round of rewards for holders of asBNB, one of several BNB derivative tokens used in decentralized finance protocols. These derivative tokens usually represent staked BNB across various platforms and let users keep earning yield while maintaining liquidity.

    But with each platform putting out its own version of the token, the ecosystem has become fragmented. This has raised concerns about user experience and interoperability.

    Zhao's comment hints at a possible shift in focus — maybe toward standardizing staking derivatives to cut through the confusion and boost capital efficiency across platforms.

    BNB is one of the most popular assets in DeFi and staking, and its derivatives have become key tools for liquidity provision and yield farming. But the growth of these tokens has also led to some problems, especially for users who do not know the details of each version. 

    Fragmentation also makes it harder to use BNB staking products on different platforms and might keep more people from using them.

    There are not any official plans yet, but Zhao's statement suggests that Binance might be thinking about promoting or creating a more straightforward system for BNB-based staking rewards. A unified model could help make things clearer for users, boost liquidity and improve composability across the BNB Chain ecosystem.

    #Binance #Binance Coin News #Binance coin #Changpeng Zhao
