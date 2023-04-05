Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead's New Twitter Bio Update Sparks Community Interest: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has sparked an emotional mix of curiosity and surprise in the community following his most recent Twitter bio update.

Kusama most often engages with the community by frequently updating his Twitter bio about ongoing developments.

The leader of Shiba Inu just updated his Twitter bio, which now reads, "very close to becoming a Sith."

A Shiba Inu community member from Japan named Kuro shared a screenshot of Kusama's Twitter bio update, which generated varied responses from the community. Some responded with the "lookout" emoji. Another responded "unlimited power," while one said "silence the fudders," to which Kuro reacted with the fire emoji.

Sith has the secondary meaning of "peace" and refers to the silence of death and the silence of "fairy movements."

However, the word "Sith" can also be found in Star Wars, the American epic space opera created by George Lucas that debuted with the eponymous 1977 film and soon became a global pop culture phenomenon.

The Sith in the Star Wars universe refers to an ancient order of force-wielders devoted to the dark side. Known for their red-bladed lightsabers, black clothing and the use of their aggressive feelings, the Sith seek to gain control at all costs.

The context in which the SHIB lead might have spoken about "Sith" remains unknown. However, the first context seems more likely. It should be recalled that, last month, the SHIB leader heralded a new era by designating all members of the community as the new defense breed.

The defense breed is charged with the responsibility of fighting FUD and encouraging SHIB awareness.