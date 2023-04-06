Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program

Travel company Travala, one of the industry pioneers in accepting cryptocurrency payments, has announced the launch of a new affiliate program for SHIB holders. They are invited to let go of the leash tethering their earnings and receive a percentage of the booking for each friend they invite to Travala. The company does not specify whether participants in the program will earn interest directly in Shiba Inu tokens or not.

Travala has previously launched exclusive offers for SHIB community members. For example, in November 2022, Shiba Inu token holders were offered up to $25 in travel credits for purchases made through the service using SHIB.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) adoption as payment method

Interestingly, Travala is placing a particular emphasis on attracting Shiba Inu fans, where even the token's most popular competitor, Dogecoin (DOGE), was added to the service more than six months after SHIB. At the same time, Travala's rival, blockchain-based XcelTrip, also stepped up and added SHIB as a payment method for its services.

Thus, the Shiba Inu token continues to build up its adoption and earn additional utility, not least thanks to Travala or Binance Pay. Particular progress in this case was made surprisingly in 2022, but as seen in 2023, this relationship for SHIB is only getting stronger.