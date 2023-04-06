Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program

Thu, 04/06/2023 - 09:51
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
SHIB community receives special offer from Shiba Inu's travel partner
Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Travel company Travala, one of the industry pioneers in accepting cryptocurrency payments, has announced the launch of a new affiliate program for SHIB holders. They are invited to let go of the leash tethering their earnings and receive a percentage of the booking for each friend they invite to Travala. The company does not specify whether participants in the program will earn interest directly in Shiba Inu tokens or not.

Related
Shiba Inu Announces “Exclusive” Deal with Travala

Travala has previously launched exclusive offers for SHIB community members. For example, in November 2022, Shiba Inu token holders were offered up to $25 in travel credits for purchases made through the service using SHIB.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) adoption as payment method

Interestingly, Travala is placing a particular emphasis on attracting Shiba Inu fans, where even the token's most popular competitor, Dogecoin (DOGE), was added to the service more than six months after SHIB. At the same time, Travala's rival, blockchain-based XcelTrip, also stepped up and added SHIB as a payment method for its services.

Related
Shiba Inu Announces “Exclusive” Deal with Travala

Thus, the Shiba Inu token continues to build up its adoption and earn additional utility, not least thanks to Travala or Binance Pay. Particular progress in this case was made surprisingly in 2022, but as seen in 2023, this relationship for SHIB is only getting stronger.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Saw Large Increase in Buying Activities From Smart Money
04/06/2023 - 09:32
Ethereum (ETH) Saw Large Increase in Buying Activities From Smart Money
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Predicts Crypto Will Be Trading Higher This Year
04/06/2023 - 09:00
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Predicts Crypto Will Be Trading Higher This Year
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Peter Schiff Says ChatGPT Intelligent for Not Recommending Bitcoin (BTC) Investment
04/06/2023 - 08:40
Peter Schiff Says ChatGPT Intelligent for Not Recommending Bitcoin (BTC) Investment
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program
Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program
Ethereum (ETH) Saw Large Increase in Buying Activities From Smart Money
Ethereum (ETH) Saw Large Increase in Buying Activities From Smart Money
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Predicts Crypto Will Be Trading Higher This Year
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Predicts Crypto Will Be Trading Higher This Year
Peter Schiff Says ChatGPT Intelligent for Not Recommending Bitcoin (BTC) Investment
Peter Schiff Says ChatGPT Intelligent for Not Recommending Bitcoin (BTC) Investment
Apple's Homage to Satoshi: Bitcoin White Paper Hidden in macOS
Apple's Homage to Satoshi: Bitcoin White Paper Hidden in macOS
John Bollinger's Bitcoin Warning: Brace for a Bollinger Bands Squeeze
John Bollinger's Bitcoin Warning: Brace for a Bollinger Bands Squeeze
Satoshi's Birthday: Exploring Hidden Meaning Behind Mysterious Date
Satoshi's Birthday: Exploring Hidden Meaning Behind Mysterious Date
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for April 5
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for April 5
Maker DAO (MKR) Loses 25% Following 100% Rally in February: Here's Why
Maker DAO (MKR) Loses 25% Following 100% Rally in February: Here's Why
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for April 5
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for April 5
Show all