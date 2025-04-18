Michael Saylor Explains His Ultra-Bullish BTC Stance: ‘21 Truths of Bitcoin’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recently published tweet, Michael Saylor, founder of the BTC-powered company Strategy, shared the fundamental basis of his strong belief in Bitcoin as the future global reserve currency and the most profitable asset in the world.

He shared the “21 truths of Bitcoin” with his millions of followers on the X social media platform.

"21 truths of Bitcoin" from Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor revealed what he calls the “21 Truths of Bitcoin.” This number refers to the ultimate Bitcoin supply cap of 21 million coins, and each of them underscores the importance BTC carries for Bitcoin maxis and other strong believers in it, whom Saylor certainly belongs to.

The list starts with perhaps the most important description that makes BTC more important than its other aspects for Bitcoin maximalists – “Bitcoin is an Ideology.”

21 Truths of Bitcoin



1. Bitcoin is an Ideology.

2. Bitcoin is a Protocol.

3. Bitcoin is an Asset.

4. Bitcoin is a Network.

5. Bitcoin is Immaculate.

6. Bitcoin is Ethical.

7. Bitcoin is a Commodity.

8. Bitcoin is a Digital Commodity.

9. Bitcoin is Digital Scarcity.

10. Bitcoin… — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 17, 2025

Only after that do believers find other salient aspects in Satoshi Nakamoto’s brainchild. Some describe its features, which can be proven: “Bitcoin is a protocol, an asset, a network, a commodity, digital commodity, digital money.” That is basically what Satoshi meant BTC to be.

"Bitcoin is perfect money"

Others describe things you have to take on faith when dealing with Bitcoin. Those call Bitcoin “immaculate,” “ethical,” “digital scarcity,” “perfect money,” “immortal.” Some of the descriptions already sound as if they come not only from ideology, but from the sphere of likening BTC to pop culture and mythology: “Bitcoin is a Digital Energy Network” or “Bitcoin is an Emerging Star System.”

The one about Bitcoin being a “Digital Economic System” stems from Saylor’s prediction that, in the future, the entire global economy will run on the Bitcoin network. He also claims that Bitcoin is a “Digital Defense System,” referring to the fact that Elon Musk also agrees with him about cyber criminals being unable to hack the Bitcoin protocol since it has proved to be extremely secure.

Bitcoin price performance

Over the past 24 hours, the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has attempted to rise beyond the $85,000 price level, gaining 1.71% and hitting the $85,400 zone. However, after that, BTC rebounded and is currently changing hands at $84,740.

Yesterday, as Bitcoin was storming the $85,000 level, Michael Saylor showed his support and enthusiasm by issuing a tweet with his AI-generated image, saying “Bitcoin is Calling.”