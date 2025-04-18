Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Schiff: US Will Not Buy Any Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 18/04/2025 - 10:04
    Schiff argues that there is nothing strategic about Bitcoin reserve
    Advertisement
    Schiff: US Will Not Buy Any Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Financial commentator Peter Schiff has predicted that the U.S. will not be buying any Bitcoin. 

    Advertisement

    "The U.S. will not buy any Bitcoin, and neither will other nations. Their leaders are not that dumb," Schiff commented. 

    The U.S. established a strategic Bitcoin reserve in early March. However, there is a catch: the reserve will be initially focused on holding the forfeited coins. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the government could explore avenues for purchasing Bitcoin, but he stressed that the initial focus would be on halting the sales of the tokens that are already in the government's possession. 

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Explains His Ultra-Bullish BTC Stance: ‘21 Truths of Bitcoin’
    XRP to Get Major Institutional Adoption Boost in Asia
    Brad Garlinghouse Spends 10 Years at Ripple
    Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Might Be Reversed, Solana (SOL) Bull Market Started? Pepe (PEPE) Secures Bull Market Setup

    The odds of the U.S. creating a national Bitcoin reserve in 2025 have now dropped to just 51%. This market, which already has $2.5 million in volume, will resolve to "Yes" only if the U.S. government acquires additional coins on top of top of the confiscated ones.

    Advertisement

    Related
    JPMorgan: Bitcoin Fails as Safe-Haven Asset
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 13:58
    JPMorgan: Bitcoin Fails as Safe-Haven Asset
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Bloomberg previously estimated that there is only a 30% chance of the U.S. government actually buying BTC this year. The unlikely purchase could be financed with the Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF). 

    Meanwhile, the strategic Bitcoin reserve race is heating up among individual states, with Arizona seemingly racing ahead of other contenders. 

    Schiff, of course, has been a staunch critic of the Bitcoin reserve initiative, ridiculing the idea that it could kickstart a new "arms race" with China.  

    However, he will refrain from selling his own modest Bitcoin reserve that consists of contributions from community members because he wants to set an example of what you are not supposed to do. 

    #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 18, 2025 - 8:56
    Ethereum (ETH) ETFs Show Zero Performance
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 18, 2025 - 8:39
    Michael Saylor Explains His Ultra-Bullish BTC Stance: ‘21 Truths of Bitcoin’
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Schiff: US Will Not Buy Any Bitcoin
    Ethereum (ETH) ETFs Show Zero Performance
    Michael Saylor Explains His Ultra-Bullish BTC Stance: ‘21 Truths of Bitcoin’
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD