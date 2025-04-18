Advertisement
    Binance Coin to Reclaim Fundamental Level, Key Trends to Watch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 18/04/2025 - 10:58
    Binance Coin (BNB) may reclaim lost price levels with this move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance Coin (BNB) is in the spotlight as it is on track to reclaim one of its most fundamental price levels. At press time, the fifth-largest digital currency was changing hands for $590.05, up by 1.21% in the past 24 hours per CoinMarketCap data. The coin is on track to break out of its long-held consolidation with a short-term target of $600.

    Binance Coin breakout in view

    Many events have forced Binance Coin's rally in the past few days, including the potential listing of the asset on the Kraken exchange. BNB powers a highly robust ecosystem on Binance and the BNB Chain, making it a coin with organic utility.

    Related
    Binance Coin Sees 31% Surge in Trading Volume, BNB to Lead Altcoin Rebound?
    Fri, 03/28/2025 - 14:10
    Binance Coin Sees 31% Surge in Trading Volume, BNB to Lead Altcoin Rebound?
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Per the current market outlook, the key performance metrics tell one story: a potential rally is ahead. The coin’s trading volume has jumped 4.49% in 24 hours to $1.44 billion. This metric is a sign that retail and institutional adoption are at their peak.

    Article image
    Binance Coin Daily. Source: TradingView/CoinMarketCap

    The BNB/USDT chart shows that the coin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has jumped to 48, up from 30 earlier in the month. In addition, the MA Cross Indicator has a setup in which the short-term moving average is about to cross above the long-term, a classic case of a golden cross.

    How high can BNB soar

    Binance Coin is at an inflection point, and any possible breakout may breach the immediate resistance at $600. The fear of a bearish breakdown is already limited, as earlier reports teased that the BNB price has likely bottomed out, setting the stage for a rally ahead.

    Related
    Binance Boosts Major Meme Coins WIF, BONK and FLOKI With New Update
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 13:22
    Binance Boosts Major Meme Coins WIF, BONK and FLOKI With New Update
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    In the long term, Binance Coin will look to reclaim the $640 price mark in its growing bid to retest its all-time high of $793.35. With new initiatives like decentralized voting, which has seen the listing of assets like ONDO and VIRTUAL, expectations for Binance Coin are high in the short term.

    #Binance coin
