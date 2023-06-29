SHIB Scores New Listing on Japanese Trading Platform, Pro-Ripple Lawyer Spots Positive Sign for BTC, BONE Added by Another Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) scores new listing on this Japanese trading platform: Details

SBI VC Trade, a cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary of SBI, a Tokyo-based financial holding company, recently announced on its Twitter handle that it is going to list three new crypto assets: SHIB , DAI and ATOM. Thus, the list of cryptocurrencies available on the trading platform grew to 20 assets. The announcement was retweeted by Shiba Inu ecosystem member Lucie and quickly gained attention from the SHIB community, which positively welcomed the news of its favorite token scoring a new listing. This is not the first Japanese exchange adding support for SHIB; back in November 2022, Shiba Inu was listed by BitPoint, Japan's top exchange.

Pro-Ripple lawyer spots positive sign for Bitcoin, eyes $50,000 BTC

In a recent tweet, XRP holders' attorney John Deaton made an observation regarding the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. He noticed that roughly 80% of Bitcoin has not been moved, which could be a sign that investors are not selling. Deaton then shared that he would be interested to see what would happen with this percentage if Bitcoin reaches $50,000 or even $70,000. As investors continue to feel hesitant about selling their BTC, the amount of the Bitcoin supply that remains inactive is increasing. According to Stanley Druckenmiller's comment shared by crypto analyst Will Clemente, 86% of the people who owned Bitcoin at $17,000 did not sell their BTC when prices plunged to nearly $3,000.

Shibarium gas token BONE added by another exchange, price goes green