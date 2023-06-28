Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Listing on This Japanese Trading Platform: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu has just scored a big new crypto exchange listing, this time on SBI VC Trade, a cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary of SBI, a Tokyo-based financial holding company.

In a new tweet, SBI VC Trade made it known that it will be listing three crypto assets: SHIB, DAI and ATOM. This brings the total number of assets it currently handles to 20.

The translation of its tweet from Japanese reads, "Started handling 3 stocks from today. Shibainu (SHIB), Dai (DAI), Cosmos (ATOM), A total of 20 types of crypto assets are now available at SBI VC Trade. Scheduled to be available from July."

In its official blog post, SBI VC Trade stated that DAI's leveraged trading service and ATOM's staking service are scheduled to be available in July.

SBI VC Trade is a cryptocurrency trading company based in Japan that provides a crypto trading and exchange platform. It offers the buying and selling of cryptocurrency with fiat currencies. The new listing is expected to increase SHIB's exposure in the Japanese market.

In November 2022, BitPoint became Japan's first top exchange to list Shiba Inu. In a new tweet, BitPoint reaffirms its support for Shiba Inu. It lists the 18 crypto assets it handles, which include SHIB.

Lucie, a Shiba ecosystem official, believes the recent developments represent a big win for Shiba Inu as its influence grows in Japanese markets.

Shiba Inu reached another bullish milestone in Asia yesterday. The Hong Kong Virtual Assets Consortium (HKVAC), a Hong Kong-based rating agency, put out its most recent virtual asset index. Based on their market cap, this comprehensive index includes Shiba Inu (SHIB) and 29 other crypto assets.

Colin Wu, a well-known Chinese crypto and blockchain reporter, alerted the public to the news via a tweet.