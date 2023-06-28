Shibarium Gas Token BONE Added by Another Exchange, Price Goes Green

ShibaSwap Bone price has gone green, while meme coin has been listed by another exchange platform

Fiat on/off ramp Guardarian has announced that it had listed the ShibaSwap Bone (BONE) meme token on its platform to be easily bought with fiat currencies.

BONE secures new listing

BONE is a governance token for the official dex of the Shibarium Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu; ShibaSwap and BONE will also be used for paying gas fees on Shibarium. Currently, the community is awaiting the launch of Shibarium mainnet and, since March 11, a testnet dubbed Puppynet has been up and running.

According to Puppyscan, the transaction count has reached a total of 25,141,478. So far, this is a testnet, but as soon as the mainnet launches, all of these transactions will be paid for in BONE.

These gas fees will also be used for burning the main token of the ecosystem, SHIB. A portion of the transaction fees will be set aside for developers, and a portion will be converted into SHIB and transferred to dead-end wallets, according to information shared by the lead developer of SHIB and Shibarium, who goes by the nickname Shytoshi Kusama.

The BONE price has so far put up a marginal rise of slightly more than 1%, but it does not seem to be connected with the listing on Guardarian.

With each new listing, BONE gets more exposure to users and utility within the SHIB community. On June 13, Australian exchange CoinSpot announced the listing of BONE, and a few days earlier BONE support was added by another Australia-based platform called SwyftX.

🦴Bone up on your crypto investments with BONE token!$BONE is the governance token for the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange and the gas token for #Shibarium Layer-2 Blockchain.



Now available on @guardarian_com 🍖🫰Purchase today at a true price: https://t.co/6v2UIJHq4e pic.twitter.com/6NejS2jHeD — Guardarian (@guardarian_com) June 27, 2023

SHIB burn news, price drops

It looks like SHIB burns have not been going well over the past 24 hours. Shibburn tracking platform has reported that within this period, the burn rate has dropped by 38.52%.

Compared to the 101,000,000 SHIB sent to dead wallets a day before, today this figure stands at 64,123,357 Shiba Inu meme coins. Burning that amount of SHIB took seven transactions, where the largest one carried 50,200,001 SHIB and was initiated by the anonymous wallet address ending in -e0b6861069.

The SHIB token is currently changing hands at $0.000007314, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap, having slumped to the 19th position on this major crypto reference website. Over the past 24 hours, SHIB has lost 3.33% of its value.