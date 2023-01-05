SHIB and BONE Communities Get Major Signal from Shibarium Builders: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Twitter user @RingoshiToitsu, who, according to his Twitter bio, is operator of FUND REUMining validator on the Unification Mainchain, has spread the word about the lead developer of SHIB, Shytoshi Kusama, being cited in a post on the official Telegram channel of Unification Fund. Both Shytoshi's team of developers and the Unification team are currently working on Shibarium.

Unification quotes Kusama: "We are building together"

Ringoshi Tōitsu tweeted that recently Shytoshi Kusama, who is not only the lead dev of SHIB but also co-founded SHIB token and the network, was quoted by the Unification Fund team. Tōitsu believes that this is a very important sign for the community of Unification, as well as for those of SHIB and BONE tokens.

CONFIRMED — Shytoshi, ‘Volunteer Project Lead of SHIB’ is quoted in the ‘Official Unification $FUND Telegram’



“Love you guys and what we are building together”



This speaks VOLUMES for the Unification community and the #SHIB & $BONE community.



We’re Unifying #Shibarium!! pic.twitter.com/2iwMx7903c — Ringoshi Tōitsu (@RingoshiToitsu) January 5, 2023

At the end of last year, Shytoshi stated on social media that he had just met with the Unification team, where they discussed the final stages of making Shibarium and then launching it. Back then, Shytoshi tweeted that they were "aligning, onboarding, finalizing." He also added his most frequently used phrase related to the upcoming release of Shibarium: "soon. Very soon."

Shibarium is the Layer 2 solution of the SHIB ecosystem for the Ethereum chain it runs upon. Layer 2 solutions allow a blockchain to conduct a lot more transactions at higher speeds and lower fees, thus preventing any congestion. Ethereum chain used to have those features in 2018-2019 since the majority of coins on the crypto market were initially built on this blockchain.

SHIB Discord boasts adding Shibarium section

Shiba Inu influencer @ShibBPP has tweeted that SHIB Discord has added a new section made specially to post announcements related to Shibarium and its much-anticipated launch, which the SHIB army hopes will happen in the very near future, bearing in mind Shytoshi's "very soon" tease.

Over the holiday weekend, Shytoshi tweeted that work on Shibarium is being finalized. However, the Layer 2 solution will not be released during the holiday season, as this is time that developers need to spend with their families and relax overall. This work must be done thoroughly, carefully and with no rush, he tweeted, again adding that the launch will take place "very soon."

As reported by U.Today earlier, the Twitter handle of Shibarium announced that the solution will only be using BONE token for gas fees. It also reminded the community that Shibarium is being created to support SHIB token, so there will be no other coins supported on that network.

Over the past 24 hours, BONE token's price staged a 15% rise. Three days ago, it was reported that during the past seven days, the growth of BONE constituted more than 12%.