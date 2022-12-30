Lead SHIB Dev Says Work on Shibarium Enters Final Stage 'Soon. Very Soon'

Fri, 12/30/2022 - 10:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shytoshi Kusama says he is finalizing work on Shibarium, here's what happened before that
Lead SHIB Dev Says Work on Shibarium Enters Final Stage 'Soon. Very Soon'
Lead developer of Shiba Inu meme token Shytoshi Kusama has taken to Twitter to announce that the SHIB dev team, together with Unification, is finalizing the creation of Shibarium Layer 2 protocol.

Here's what's new about Shibarium launch

Kusama shared the results of the recent meeting with the Unification team and again stated that they are together "finalizing." The phrase  "Soon. Very Soon" was mentioned again, as it was in a few other previous tweets by Shytoshi.

Earlier this week, SHIB community influencer SHIB BPP took to Twitter to share screenshots of Discord messages from Kusama and Trophias. Kusama stated that he was putting "a nice bow on it," presumably Shibarium. Trophias, another major developer of the SHIB network, stated that after the recent upgrade of the SHIB website, there will be "docs, then beta."

Price goes green on news

So the community is now looking forward to a Shibarium beta version release as 2023 begins.

Yesterday, the second largest meme token, SHIB, demonstrated a rise over 3% on this cumulative news of the upcoming release of Shibarium. Aside from this, as reported by U.Today on Thursday, SHIB also became one of the 10 most purchased coins by the largest Ethereum wallet owners.

Now, however, the price has shed these gains, dropping 2.69% and trading at the $0.00000799 level.

