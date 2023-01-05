BONE Rallies 15% as Shibarium Expectations Grow Stronger

Thu, 01/05/2023 - 11:53
Yuri Molchan
ShibaSwap Bone token price has shown big increase since yesterday morning, here's what is pushing it upward
The official Twitter handle of BONE, ShibaSwap, has tweeted that they expect the BONE price to rise any moment as soon as Shibarium launches.

According to figures from CoinMarketCap, BONE's exchange rate against USD has increased by roughly 15% over the past 24 hours.

Shibarium expected this year "very soon"

As covered by U.Today earlier, Shiba Inu's lead developer, who goes by alias Shytoshi Kusama on Twitter and other social networks, announced several times before the new year and after it began that the development of Shibarium has entered the final stage.

He tweeted that he was "putting a nice bow on it" after the necessary upgrades to SHIB's official website had been made. Besides, after a meeting with the Unification Foundation team, which is also working on Shibarium, Kusama tweeted that they had begun to finalize Shibaruim.

He again added "very soon," a phrase that the SHIB army has been hearing pretty often recently from Shythoshi Kusama.

Shibarium is a Layer 2 scaling solution for the Ethereum chain, on which Shiba Inu is running. Layer 2 solutions are added to prevent congestion and allow for a bigger number of transfers at high speeds with low fees. This will allow the Shiba Inu network to increase its number of transactions and burn part of its transaction fees, thus accelerating the process of cutting down the SHIB supply.

BONE price spikes overnight

Data shared by CoinMarketCap crypto reference website shows that, in the last 24 hours, the exchange rate of the BONE token soared by around 15%. Earlier this week, U.Today covered that on the rising expectations around Shibarium, BONE jumped 12% over the past seven days.

Besides, recently, the official Shibarium Twitter account spread the word that BONE will remain the only token to be used on Shibarium for gas fees.

BONE is, at the time of this writing, changing hands at $1.08 after the aforementioned rise.

Image via CoinMarketCap
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

