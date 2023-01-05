BONE Will Be Shibarium’s Only Token

This clarification was made necessary due to rumors about other tokens being necessary for utilizing Shibarium

The highly anticipated launch of the Shibarium solution is just around the corner, and Shiba Inu community members are buzzing with excitement as they await its launch.

Developers recently made an announcement regarding rumors about other tokens being allegedly required in order to utilize the new network

BONE is and will remain the only token required for gas fees and use when it comes to Shibarium.

The team reiterated that the layer-2 solution belongs to the Shiba community, emphasizing its solid foundation to innovate while fostering the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Ads Ads

Developers say that users should keep tabs on official announcements and avoid misinformation from outside parties.

As reported by U.Today, the BONE token rallied by more than 10% over the past week.

As reported by U.Today, Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu crypto project, recently announced that he and his team had a meeting with developers from Unification Foundation to finalize and launch their much-anticipated layer-2 solution.

Kusama's team is now busy "aligning, onboarding, and finalizing" Shibarium before its official release. This improvement in the Shiba Inu ecosystem should provide users with faster transactions at lower costs while offering them a better user experience.