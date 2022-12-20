SHIB Dev Provides Update About Shibarium Launch, But There's a Catch

Tue, 12/20/2022 - 11:33
Yuri Molchan
SHIB developer has posted what can pass for update on upcoming release of Shibarium
@ShibaTrophias, member of the SHIB dev team and co-lead of the developers working on the SHIB Metaverse, has posted a tweet to provide some news as to when Shibarium will finally be launched.

This followed the apology posted by lead SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama earlier today related to the failed expectations of the SHIB community regarding the recently announced "countdown."

Here's why Shibarium is not ready to launch

Trophias stated that, so far, they are working on upgrading the official Shiba Inu website, in accordance with the tweet of Shytoshi. In fact, the message of Trophias can be viewed as an additional comment to that tweet of Shytoshi.

The co-lead dev of Shiba Metaverse admitted that they, being realistic, can only launch one project at a time and not "everything at once." Finishing and releasing the second-layer protocol, Shibarinum, requires working "thoughtfully and carefully." Therefore, they are presently launching an upgraded website for Shiba Inu because they need "a solid place for information and more."

Trophias thanked the SHIB community for the feedback on the website that people have been sending in and promised that some fixes will be done soon, including those related to "mobile issues."

Biggest Dogecoin Holder in World Transfers Enormous 3.8 Billion DOGE to This Address

Kusama tweets apology to SHIB army

Earlier, U.Today reported that lead Shiba Inu dev Shytoshi Kusama apologized to the SHIB army, although he stressed that he was not personally responsible for the issue — for a perhaps misleading countdown that was announced last week.

Since the "major announcement" promised last week proved to be about the upgrade of the official website for SHIB, many members of the meme token community felt misled and even disappointed.

They told the internet so in the comment thread under Kusama's tweet.

