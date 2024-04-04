SEC Files Fidelity's ETF, But Approval Odds Remain Low, Peter Brandt Unveils Epic BTC Prediction, Shiba Inu on Verge of 4 Million Addresses: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

SEC files Fidelity’s ETF, but approval odds remain low

As recently became known, on April 2, the SEC filed Fidelity's spot Ethereum ETF application . The news has ignited vivid discussions among the members of the crypto community on X platform, with some of them mentioning Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, asking him to comment on the regulator's move. Seyffart replied , saying that despite the recent filing, ETF approval odds remain low. "Nothing in the filings signal to me that anything has changed," he wrote in his X post. The analyst then added that in such cases, silence from the SEC is not a good thing, suggesting that ETF approval is unlikely for the time being. Previously , U.Today reported that leading ETF analyst Eric Balchunas estimated the chances of Ethereum ETF approval at "very pessimistic 25%."

"Bitcoin is king": Peter Brandt unveils epic new BTC prediction

In a recent bold statement on the X platform, veteran trader Peter Brandt declared that on the longer term, Bitcoin will remain superior to gold. Comparing the largest crypto and precious metals to members of the royal court, Brandt assigned Bitcoin to be "the ruler," gold - a baron, and silver - a jester. To support his claim, the trader shared a chart showing how the value of gold has been steadily declining in relation to Bitcoin since the latter's introduction onto exchanges in the early 2010s. In just 12 years, gold's value fell from 740 BTC to a mere 0.0352 BTC, confirming Brandt's optimistic outlook for Bitcoin's dominance. However, ETF expert Eric Balchunas suggested a different perspective; in his X post from April 3, Balchunas pointed out a potential change in market sentiment, noting a resurgence in gold's appeal compared to BTC. The expert argued that growing interest in gold combined with Bitcoin's recent challenges could point to a temporary shift of funds away from the cryptocurrency.

Shiba Inu on verge of four million addresses as SHIB adoption rate jumps