    Satoshi Nakamoto's GMX Email Hacked in 2014, Here's Crucial Thing Here: Report

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recent report has shared details of Satoshi's email hack 10 years ago, providing interesting details about hack
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 13:06
    A report recently published by the BitMEX team has reported new details of Satoshi Nakamoto’s accounts in 2014. One of them was the GMX email account of the mysterious Bitcoin founder.

    It happened on Sept. 8 of that year. The report has disclosed emails that were exchanged between the hacker and now former Bitcoin developer Gregory Maxwell.

    The BitMEX team has attempted to reconstruct how the hacker(s) conducted their criminal act. They also disclosed what they found when logging into Satoshi’s hacked account in 2014. Here comes an important detail.

    Satoshi’s life was in danger?

    Overall, the report says, three of Satoshi’s accounts were compromised that year, and the GMX account was just one of them. The other two were Satoshi’s account at the P2P Foundation forum and the one on the Sourceforge platform. The email box hack seems to be the most significant of the three. The important thing is that, according to the report, very few early emails about Bitcoin were to be found there, and it was mostly littered with spam. The BitMEX team believe that Satoshi may have deleted those emails in 2010. That was the year when the Bitcoin creator said goodbye to the BTC community, left the Bitcoin code in the hands of several developers and disappeared from the public space.

    The first to notice the hack was the administrator of the Bitcoin Talk forum, Theymos. He spread the word on the forum that Satoshi’s email account may have been hacked since a demand came from that mailbox for some BTC: “Michael, send me some coins before I hitman you.”

    This was followed by a message posted on the P2P Foundation forum made from Satoshi’s account, but it was clearly not Nakamoto. It addressed the real Satoshi and stated that his “dox, passwords and IP addresses are being sold on the darknet” and that his location may then be known to hackers. The sender of this message urged Satoshi to flee from his current location. This is what it said:

    “You are not safe. You need to get out of where you are as soon as possible before these people harm you. Thank you for inventing Bitcoin.”

    These posts raised a lot of questions on the forums, turning into heated discussions about Satoshi and what may have become of him.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
