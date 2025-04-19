Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Justin Sun Validates TRX ETF With Bullish Post on X

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 19/04/2025 - 12:00
    Tron Founder on ETF push, 'something that makes sense on SEC website'
    Advertisement
    Justin Sun Validates TRX ETF With Bullish Post on X
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Justin Sun, founder of Tron (TRX), has broken the silence on the speculation about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) making the rounds in the crypto space. Sun validated the news by sharing an update with his over 3.8 million followers on X.

    Advertisement

    SEC faces new ETF bid with staking component

    Notably, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been flooded with different ETF filings for XRP, Solana and even Dogecoin. When the rumors of a spot Tron ETF filtered in, some doubted the news' authenticity.

    Related
    Tron (TRX) May Flip Dogecoin (DOGE) Soon
    Tue, 04/08/2025 - 13:38
    Tron (TRX) May Flip Dogecoin (DOGE) Soon
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Sun has now validated it by attaching a link to the form S-1 filed by Canary Capital to the regulatory body.

    "Finally seeing something that makes sense on the SEC website — TRX ETF LFG!!!" he wrote.

    This development makes Canary Capital the first asset manager to file for a staked Tron ETF. The aim is to expose investors to TRX’s spot price and staking rewards with an annual yield of 4.5%.

    The staking feature would allow investors in the Tron ETF to earn extra yield on their investments. Interestingly, the SEC has not granted any staking feature for any crypto ETF. The regulatory body has not decided upon the change proposed by Grayscale's spot Ethereum fund for staking.

    Meanwhile, according to Canary’s filing, the registration statement was silent on the exchange on which it hopes to trade the proposed fund.

    Will ETF filing spark Tron rally?

    Tron recently flipped Cardano to become the ninth-ranked crypto asset by market capitalization. The asset has shown impressive growth, with a 122.17% increase in the past year. In the last 30 days, TRX has recorded a 5.52% growth rate.

    Related
    Justin Sun Sparks Tron ETF Rumors as TRX Expands to Solana
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 21:58
    Justin Sun Sparks Tron ETF Rumors as TRX Expands to Solana
    Andy SawaAndy Sawa

    As of this writing, TRX was trading at $0.2417, representing a 1.23% decline in 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

    Market observers anticipate a rally with TRX following Sun’s confirmation of the ETF filing.

    It is also likely that other asset managers will become interested in and file for a spot Tron ETF. They might be swayed by Tron's recent performance against Bitcoin and Ethereum and its future potential.

    #Tron
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 19, 2025 - 11:15
    'BTC Cannot Succeed': Security Budget Discussion Gains Traction Again
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Apr 19, 2025 - 10:50
    180 Million Cardano in Five Days: What Went Down?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Justin Sun Validates TRX ETF With Bullish Post on X
    'BTC Cannot Succeed': Security Budget Discussion Gains Traction Again
    180 Million Cardano in Five Days: What Went Down?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD