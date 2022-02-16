Ryan Reynolds Speaks Positively About Future of Crypto

Hollywood superstar joins the crypto conversation and shares his view on the industry and its future

Another Hollywood star has spoken out about the cryptocurrency industry and its future. This time, it is the actor that has played in world-famous movies like Deadpool, Green Lantern, and Killer's Bodyguard—Ryan Reynolds. He has spoken out on the future of the cryptocurrency industry in an interview with Bloomberg.

The actor did not tell the reporter if he actually owns any cryptocurrency, but at the same time, he shared that he sees "value" in conversations about cryptocurrency. Reynolds also told the Bloomberg interviewer that he hopes that the help of various companies will bring more light to crypto, which will find its place in the mainstream at some point.

Does Ryan Reynolds hold any crypto? Here's what @VancityReynolds had to say when asked by @emilychangtv.



Watch the full @bloombergTV interview here https://t.co/nYzvcnKJSW pic.twitter.com/uldafIo8Wy — Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) February 16, 2022

The actor also believes that the industry is emerging as a "huge, huge player," most likely referring to the explosive growth of the cryptocurrency industry in 2021 when the capitalization of the digital assets market reached $3 trillion simultaneously with Bitcoin reaching almost $70,000.

Such a rapid increase attracted millions of private and institutional investors in the industry, according to market and on-chain data. But at the same time, the actor believes that the majority of people are being "intimidated" by the crypto industry.

In the end, the actor added that he expects the industry to become even bigger in the future as the digital assets industry keeps on growing, with numerous companies joining such trends as NFTs, Metaverse and others.

During the Super Bowl, numerous companies, including Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange, displayed their pricey advertisements, which attracted so many millions of people to a website that, unfortunately, could not handle the load.