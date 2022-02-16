Shiba Inu Whale with 2 Trillion Tokens Diversifies Portfolio to Other Altcoins: Here They Are

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A large ETH whale, "Trinity," ranked 26th by WhaleStats crypto data platform—who holds two trillion SHIB tokens or $58,615,752 worth of Shiba Inu, has added other altcoins to his portfolio in the last 24 hours.

As reported by WhaleStats, the large investor whose holdings largely comprise Shiba Inu has purchased exactly two million MATIC tokens, or $3.62 million worth, according to a recent tweet.

WhaleStats analysis shows the mysterious whale token holdings have seen quite a lot of changes in the last two hours. Notably, Decentraland (MANA) and MATIC have increased by 17% and 34%, respectively.

Image Credit: WhaleStats

Aside from Shiba Inu, which the whale mostly bets on, the anonymous buyer also owns 12,825,661 MANA, or $42,037,248 worth, as the second-largest holding after SHIB. The said whale also holds 11,645,488 MATIC tokens, or $21,074,944 worth.

Market rebounds

Bitcoin and altcoins continued their advance on Wednesday, with several tokens adding value at press time. SHIB currently trades at $0.0000309 at press time. MATIC was also up slightly by 2% at a present price of $1.81, as per CoinMarketCap.

The total market capitalization also stood at $1.99 trillion at press time.

According to WhaleStats data, MATIC remains one of the top 10 purchased tokens by whales in the last 24 hours.