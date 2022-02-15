Mike Novogratz Says You Can Be Bullish on Both Gold and Bitcoin

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has weighed in on the long-simmering debate between Bitcoiners and gold bugs, claiming that it’s actually possible to be bullish on both assets.

The cryptocurrency billionaire says that both of these competing assets can protect against the debasement of fiat currencies.

Everything doesn’t have to come from a position of either or. The gold charts look good. You can be bullish gold and $BTC. Both are perceived as stores of value to protect against debasement of fiat. Gold underperformed for a while. $BTC and crypto are in an adoption cycle https://t.co/qZxdfQqb2q — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) February 15, 2022

Novogratz’s comments came in response to Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff attacking Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy over his comments about Bitcoin.



