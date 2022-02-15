Mike Novogratz Says You Can Be Bullish on Both Gold and Bitcoin

Tue, 02/15/2022 - 20:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin mogul Mike Novogratz has a perfect response for Peter Schiff
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has weighed in on the long-simmering debate between Bitcoiners and gold bugs, claiming that it’s actually possible to be bullish on both assets.

The cryptocurrency billionaire says that both of these competing assets can protect against the debasement of fiat currencies.

Novogratz’s comments came in response to Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff attacking Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy over his comments about Bitcoin.  

Amid broader institutional, Bitcoin has emerged as a legitimate alternative to gold.

Last year, Jurrien Timmer, the director of Global Macro at mutual fund behemoth Fidelity Investments, opined that Bitcoin’s finite supply was a major advantage over gold. A recent report published by the Boston-based investment giant has reinforced the “better than gold” argument.

Since Bitcoin is vying to displace the yellow metal as the leading store of value, there’s plenty of animosity between the two camps of investors.   

Novogratz has long maintained that he loves both of these assets. Last October, however, he predicted that Bitcoin would continue chipping away at gold’s market share.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

