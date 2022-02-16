Elon Musk Complains About Crypto Scammers on Twitter (Again)

News
Wed, 02/16/2022 - 06:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Centibillionaire Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to make light of cryptocurrency giveaway scams, which are still proving to be an issue on Twitter
Elon Musk Complains About Crypto Scammers on Twitter (Again)
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again complained about the proliferation of cryptocurrency spam on Twitter in response to a screenshot of a giveaway scam posted by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.

The centibillionaire has noted that the social media giant has been struggling to fix the issue for a long time.

Musk has been grappling with cryptocurrency scammers for quite a while. Back in 2018, which was before the Tesla CEO became a fixture within the cryptocurrency community, he called attention to Ethereum spambots.   

Venture capitalist Paul Graham has commented on the issue claiming that it might be too difficult for Twitter to detect spam.

Related
UAE Imposes Jail Time for Crypto Scam Promoters
Last October, Musk himself mocked scammers with a tweet about Dogecoin. Fraudsters typically promise to double the initial amount of money sent to them, but the billionaire turned the tables on scammers by offering them a much less lucrative deal.

In July 2020, Musk, Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian and other prominent personalities became the targets of Bitcoin scammers, which ended up being the biggest Twitter hack to date. 

According to data published by the Federal Trade Commission last year, cryptocurrency scammers impersonating Musk managed to net roughly $2 million.

Twitter is not the only social media company that continues to struggle with cryptocurrency scammers. Musk impersonators can also be found on Facebook and Instagram. Popular YouTube channels also get compromised to create fake Bitcoin giveaway live streams featuring footage with the billionaire.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency Scam #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Southeast Asia’s Largest Bank (DBS) Is Launching Bitcoin Trading: Details
02/16/2022 - 15:06
Southeast Asia’s Largest Bank (DBS) Is Launching Bitcoin Trading: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image India's Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Undergoing Major Leadership Reshuffle
02/16/2022 - 14:54
India's Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Undergoing Major Leadership Reshuffle
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ryan Reynolds Speaks Positively About Future of Crypto
02/16/2022 - 14:42
Ryan Reynolds Speaks Positively About Future of Crypto
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan