Ripple Seeks VP of Technical Operations to Boost Further Global Expansion with Xpring and Other Teams

Ripple blockchain tech company is looking for a VP of technical operations to lead Ripple into a new curve of expansion and improve its products and services

Blockchain decacorn Ripple, which has recently threatened to move out of the U.S. for lack of a regulatory framework from the government, has published a vacancy for vice president of technical operations.

VP of technical operations wanted

Jim Chauncey-Kelly, Ripple's Senior Director of Global Talent Acquisition, has shared a link to a vacancy that Ripple seeks to fill. The successful candidate will lead the Technical Operations department, which consists of IT Engineering, IT Support, Network Operations and other sections, whose teams are spread around the globe and work for Ripple remotely.

One of the company's key targets is to replace the current infrastructure used by the global system of payments and remittances, which charges immensely high fees and takes a long time to conduct transactions.

Overall, the person Ripple seeks now will supervise the work being done to replace that system that many in the crypto community believe to be flawed.

What the hired VP will do

Once employed, the VP of technical operations will be in charge of leading the strategy for the work of the blockchain behemoth Ripple, provide leadership and guidance regarding standards for implementation of services and tools that developers use for building new products and supporting the ones that are already working.

He/she will also deal with hiring and retaining the highest quality talents in the blockchain industry and work with business partners and engineering teams.

The VP will also work with the InfoSec and Compliance teams, ensuring that Ripple's payments infrastructure remains reliable and secure.

Ripple seeks the "owner off all cryptocurrency and treasury operations"

Earlier, U.Today reported that the San Francisco-based (for now) blockchain firm is also looking for a Senior Manager of Treasury.

He/she will be working with the Ripple Finance team and will be handling relations with banks and financial institutions and supervise and process cryptocurrency payments (Ripple holds over half of all the XRP issued supply).

The Treasury manager will also deal with the tech company's balances in crypto and cash and provide the necessary reporting, as well as working with tax payments, payrolls, corporate payments, etc.