Ripple Seeks to Fill Key Vacancy Which DLT Giant Will Heavily Depend On

Blockchain behemoth seeks a person who could fill one of the key vacancies in the company and then manage relations with banks and financial institutions around the world

San-Francisco-based blockchain decacorn Ripple has published another vacancy, seeking “the owner of all crypto-currency and traditional treasury operations”.

Ripple in search of Senior Manager of Treasury

The DLT behemoth is looking for a Senior Manager of Treasury. The job description says that the successful candidate when hired will join the Ripple Finance team and will be a dealing with cryptocurrency (Ripple’s XRP stashes, assumingly) and traditional treasury operations.

The Senior Manager of Treasury will be in charge of the following areas: managing relationships with banks and non-traditional financial institutions worldwide, processing of payments.

He/she will also maintain security for crypto and cash balances of the company, provide the necessary reporting, etc. The holder of this position will also be expected to “excel in a non-traditional treasury environment”.

“The owner of all cryptocurrency and traditional treasury operations”

The list of duties for the aforementioned position includes managing relationships with existing and new bank and non-traditional financial institutions. That includes supporting treasury needs for operations inside the company and for supporting the growth of the network – RippleNet.

The executions of all corporate payments, dealing with accounts payable, payroll, intercompany and tax payments will also be part of the things the hired candidate will be in charge of.

Security of Ripple’s cryptocurrency holdings will also be dealt with by this person.

The job description also mentions specific duties to do with XRP and RippleNet:

“Collaborate with finance and accounting to develop short and long term cash and XRP forecast models and ensure that funds are provisioned accordingly."

“Compile weekly and monthly reporting of global cash and XRP balances and activity.”